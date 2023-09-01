Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blink-182 have postponed a handful of their upcoming Ireland and UK shows as drummer Travis Barker “had to return home” due to “an urgent family matter”.

The three-piece rock group were scheduled to perform two shows at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Friday (1 September) and Saturday (2 September), followed by concerts in Belfast on Monday (4 September) and Dublin on Tuesday (5 September).

However, hours before their first Glasgow night, Blink-182 announced that “due to an urgent family matter, Travis had to return home to the States”.

“The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed,” they wrote on an Instagram Story. “More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

No other information regarding the “urgent family matter” was released.

Barker, 47, is married to his third wife, Kourtney Kardashian, 44. The two are expecting their first child together. Kardashian made the surprise announcement in June during a Blink-182 concert.

Her announcement came around six months after she publicly shared that she had stopped in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments because it had taken “a toll” on her physical and mental health.

The Independent has contacted Barker and Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

Blink-182 Instagram Story (Blink-182 Instagram Story )

The new baby will be Barker’s third child; he shares two children, Landon, 19 and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, with whom he was married from 2004 to 2008.

Kardashian, meanwhile, shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, with whom she dated for nine years.

The “All the Small Things” band, who are currently on a 2023-2024 world tour, finished their North American leg on 16 July in Nashville, Tennesee.

They were due to hit the road again, with their Glasgow shows kicking off the beginning of their European leg.

Blink-182’s reunion tour marks the first time the original trio – consisting of Barker, guitarist Tom DeLonge and vocalist Mark Hoppos – have performed together since 2015 when DeLonge left the band to focus on his lifelong extraterrestrial passion.

Hoppos, 51 and DeLonge, 47, formed the band in 1992 with drummer Scott Raynor before he was dismissed in 1998 and replaced by Barker.