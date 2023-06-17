Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she is pregnant at a Blink-182 concert, after documenting her IVF journey alongside husband, Travis Barker.

The reality star has been open with fans about her struggle to conceive and after months of gruelling symptoms, eventually decided to leave it in the 'Lord's hands'.

However, last night she excitedly got to announce the news with a sign during the Los Angeles show which read: 'Travis I'm pregnant', as she showed off her blossoming bump.

Kardashian already shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Barker has two teenagers with Shanna Moakler.

This is their first child together.