Pink has said she struggled to lose weight after having hip and double disc replacement surgery last year and suffering from grief after her father’s death.

The pop superstar is preparing to release her ninth studio album, Trustfall, after a period in which both her father and her family’s nanny died of cancer.

Appearing on the cover of Women’s Health UK, the 43-year-old detailed her exercise regime at her farm in southern California after gaining weight amid the surgery.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer, whose father died of prostate cancer in 2021, said: “I was probably a bit depressed from all of the loss, and I couldn’t lose weight to save my life.

“I would work out three hours a day, eat clean, and my metabolism was a dud – I couldn’t get anything started.

“And I was like ‘I’m exhausted, I’m sad, I haven’t been away from my family for three years – not even overnight. And I just need a minute’.”

The “So What” singer, whose hits also include “What About Us” and “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”, told the publication she likes “being strong”.

She added: “I identify with my core, my intuition and my strength. I have big, wide feet and I joke ‘The better to kick you with’. I’m short, close to the ground, fast and agile.”

P!nk said she

Her new track, “When I Get There”, is a love letter to those in her life who died in recent years.

She explained: “I lost my dad in August of 2021. He had cancer for eight years.

“When that song was sent to me, I was very numb. I don’t grieve in a normal way, like how I see other people grieve.

“They have such instant access to their grief, it seems. I just kind of go numb. It takes me a really long time to unpack that suitcase, and that song was part of the unpacking.

“I heard it and I thought ‘That’s my song’.”

The singer said that she was also affected by the death of her family’s nanny, Trish, to whom she was close.

“I kind of feel like we were walking around with this low-level trauma that some of us were aware of and some of us weren’t,” she said of the grief.

“[Trish] was one of the loves of our life... and so my youngest... talking about this makes me cry.

“(My son) Jameson will walk around the kitchen and go ‘Hey, Grandpa, hey, Trish’.”

Last year, the singer said told her anti-abortion fans to “never” listen to her music again.

The singer and songwriter made the statement after the US Supreme Court ruled to overturn the historic Roe v Wade decision, which had legalised abortions across the US since 1973.

Writing on Twitter, Pink appeared to take aim at supporters of the Supreme Court ruling, as well as racists and people against equal marriage.

“Let’s be clear,” she wrote on Twitter. “If you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay person’s business or marriage, or that racism is okay – THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F***ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F*** RIGHT OFF.

Additional reporting by Press Association.