Olivia Wilde has shut down criticism after she called A$AP Rocky “hot” on her Instagram Stories on Monday (13 February) and tagged Rihanna, before deleting the post hours later.

The Don’t Worry Darling star posted a video of A$AP filming Rihanna during the singer’s Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (12 February), writing: “If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge.”

Rihanna performed a showstopping selection of her greatest hits on Sunday, including “Diamonds”, “Rude Boy” and “Work”. Meanwhile, A$AP looked visibly proud as he watched his girlfriend Rihanna put on a stunning performance.

A$AP – whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers – was dressed in an American flag-themed leather jacket with tan trousers as he filmed the crowd with his phone camera. After taking a video of the stadium, A$AP then bobbed his head along to Rihanna’s hits with a smile on his face.

Many fans found Wilde’s Instagram post, which displayed a video of A$AP watching his girlfriend perform, to be “inappropriate”, considering the actor tagged both Rihanna and A$AP in the post.

“She’s really living up to that last name [of] hers,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added that Wilde “needs to chill asap”.

Another added: “the way she’s saying this with her whole chest and tagging both of them… it’s embarrassing”.

A$AP Rocky proudly watched girlfriend Rihanna during her Super Bowl halftime show (NFL)

Addressing the backlash, Wilde posted another Instagram Story on Tuesday (14 February), writing: “For anyone who got it twisted… it’s hot to respect your partner,” she wrote, referencing a video of the rapper supporting Rihanna.

“ESPECIALLY WHEN YOUR PARTNER JUST DID THAAAAAAT,” she added, praising the “Rude Boy” singer’s performance.

The criticism of Wilde comes after Rihanna confirmed she is pregnant with her second child following her performance on Sunday. The singer appeared on stage cradling her baby bump, leading to speculation about her pregnancy, with representatives later confirming the pregnancy. The news comes after the pair welcomed their first baby in May 2022.

Wilde has reportedly been single since she and Harry Styles split in Novemeber 2022 after nearly two years of dating. The pair appeared in the 2022 film Don’t Worry Darling together.