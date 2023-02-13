Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna revealed she is pregnant with her second child during the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show while wearing an all-red custom jumpsuit by Loewe.

The “Diamonds” singer took centre stage at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which took place on 12 February at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. During the 13-minute concert, she appeared to be sporting a baby bump, which led many fans to believe Rihanna is expecting baby number two.

After the performance, a representative for Rihanna confirmed to multiple news outlets that the “Umbrella” musician is pregnant for a second time – nearly nine months after welcoming a baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

While making her internet-breaking pregnancy announcement, Rihanna opted for a custom red jumpsuit designed by Loewe. Underneath the jumpsuit, which she had zipped halfway up, the singer also wore a red bra plate.

As for the massive red puffer Rihanna sported at the start of her performance, the jacket was custom-made for her by Alaïa, along with its matching leather gloves. For her shoes, the Fenty Beauty founder wore MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross High Sneakers.

Rihanna also hinted at the baby news ahead of the halftime performance with her jewellery, with the singer accessorising her look for a pre-show press conference with a “mom” ring. According to Page Six, Rihanna acquired the custom “Mom” ring from Beverly Hills jeweler XIV Karats.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s backup dancers were dressed in all-white looks outfits, complete with a sporty hoodie and sweatpants.

Rihanna wears custom-made red puffer jacket from Alaïa (Getty Images)

For her first live performance in more than five years, Rihanna delivered a mash-up of her greatest hits, including “B**** Better Have My Money”, “We Found Love”, “Rude Boy”, “Work”, and “Umbrella”.

Rihanna’s boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, was also seen supporting her on the sidelines at Super Bowl LVII. In a clip shared by the NFL, the “Praise the Lord” rapper filmed the crowd with his phone camera, and bobbed his head along to the performance with a big smile on his face.

Rihanna sports a custom red jumpsuit designed by Loewe (Getty Images)

“It’s so cute how much he loves her!!! We love to see it!” replied one fan.

The couple, who have been dating since early 2020, welcomed a baby boy in May 2022. Here is a complete timeline of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship.