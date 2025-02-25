Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity chef Rick Stein has said he would “be dead” if he had not undergone heart surgery in 2022.

The British restaurateur, 78, opened up about his medical history during an appearance on Susanna Reid praised for shutting down frustrated Nigel Farage on GMB">Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (25 February), as part of a wider discussion of his career.

"A couple of years ago, you had life-saving heart surgery,” series host Susanna Reid said. “I know that your feeling is, 'I'm healthy, I'm well, I look forward,' but do you just sometimes think, 'Goodness me, it could have gone another way'?"

“To be honest, Susanna, if I hadn't had [the operation], I'd be dead,” Stein replied.

In 2022, Stein went to see a cardiologist, having experienced breathlessness for a period of years. He was diagnosed with a defective aorta, and was informed that he would die without surgical intervention.

Stein underwent the procedure at the Royal Brompton Hospital in west London, the UK’s largest specialist heart and lung medical centre.

Recalling the aftermath of the surgery, Stein said: "It's funny because afterwards I did this interview for The Times and the guy said, 'How are you?' and I said, 'I'm extremely well, with the best will in the world, and I'm feeling really well, but I can only live another 20 years, right?' But they cut out the last bit because I said, 'I'm gonna die, you know'."

Rick Stein on 'GMB' ( ITV )

'I'm not gonna last,' that's what I said," Stein added.

"Well, you're still going strong,” responded Richard Madeley, Reid’s co-host.

Stein is known for operating the Stein hotel and restaurant business alongside his ex-wife Jill Stein. He has also published a range of successful cookbooks.

Speaking to The Independent last year about multiculturalism and food, Stein said: “Generally, we can only benefit from other cultures coming into this country and one of the biggest ways that we benefit is through food and through dishes from all over the world.

“Where would we be, for example, in this country, without Indian cuisine, which is a very important part of the nation’s favourite dishes, or Italian cuisine?”

He continued: “There’s a slight sort of element of irritation on my part, because people in other countries, notably France and the United States, still think the food in the UK is second-rate. It’s probably one of the best places in the world to eat now.”