10 health and wellbeing products to buy this autumn

As the days get colder and darker, treat your mind and body to a little TLC. From natural beauty products to nutritional supplements, here are 10 products that could help you look after your health and wellbeing.

Boost your wellbeing with this natural body care range

(Arran)

Arran is a natural bath and body line inspired by island living. Founded on the Isle of Arran in Scotland, the new Arran naturals collection has been crafted with a range of natural botanicals that aim to boost your wellbeing through simple activities like handwashing or applying deodorant. Simply choose an expression from the naturals product range – including “mindful” which restores emotional balance; “calm” for a peaceful moment of tranquilly; or “awaken” for a rush of energy and strength.

Each functional fragrance is available in hand and body washes, lotions, soaps and deodorants. The products contain 100 per cent natural fragrances, are vegan, cruelty free, and all packaging is fully recyclable. Arran offers a wellbeing guarantee, so if you feel like you’re lacking that restorative feeling after use, you can simply apply for a refund. Sign up to Arran naturals’s newsletter today and receive 2 per cent off your first order.

Reach your running goals with a compact treadmill

(Fuji)

The Fuji BeHealthy treadmill is stylish, cool and compact, making it perfect for city runners who love to exercise but have busy schedules. Its minimalist streamlined design takes up a minimal amount of room compared to a traditional treadmill, so you can still achieve your daily exercise goals without encroaching on your living space.

The Fuji BeHealthy treadmill replicates the real running experience and uses a high-performing cushioned running belt: four layers of anti-slip platform, which is solid, quiet and durable. The built-in LED touch screen displays clear running speeds – aerobic, brisk walking or jogging – and has an easy-to-follow step counter, as well as tracking distance, calories burnt, body fat detection and heart rate detection. This treadmill arrives already assembled, so you can start your run as soon as it arrives. Enjoy 10 per cent off with the discount code “FUJI” (offer valid until 30 November 2022).

Add pro-approved sports nutrition supplements to your workout

(Applied Nutrition)

Applied Nutrition is one of the UK’s fastest-growing sports nutrition brands. The team formulates and produces sports nutrition supplements for professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts and the gym community in the form of protein bars, pre-workout powders and energy drinks.

The company has grown from a group of athletes defined by their fitness, strength and endurance to a globally recognised brand, working with Premier League footballers, international cyclists, athletes, rugby league players and boxers. Products are produced at Applied Nutrition’s state-of-the-art facility in the UK and quality is assured for consumers thanks to “informed manufacturer” and “informed sports product” certification. Use the discount code “Indy30” to receive a 30 per cent discount (offer valid until 31 December 2022).

Improve your nutritional intake with fresh, cold-pressed juices

(The Juice Smith)

Anyone who knows a thing or two about juicing will understand that to retain natural goodness, cold pressing is a superior way to juice. The Juice Smith is one of the only UK companies that cold presses juices in-house, making sure nutritional value and taste is never compromised. The company also offers cleanses, which aim to boost nutritional intake.

The cleanse packs are specifically made to order, available in “skin and digest”; “essential greens”; and “reset and refuel” collections. All products are free from preservatives, additives and refined sugars, and The Juice Smith also caters for all dietary requirements including dairy-, gluten- and nut-free. Enjoy 22 per cent off a juice cleanse with the code “OFFER22” at checkout (offer valid until 22 November 2022).

Opt for sustainable glucosamine supplements

(GlucosaGreen)

GlucosaGreen is one of the world’s first commercially available glucosamine supplements produced by a patented, direct-fermentation technology. Glucosamine is naturally produced in the human body and is a building block of cartilage, but as we age, our bodies produce less. For many years, some consumers have treated joint pain with glucosamine supplements to rebuild cartilage.

Traditionally, this has been extracted from crustaceans, however GlucosaGreen has devised a more sustainable approach. Instead of using shellfish as the raw material, GlucosaGreen’s starting material is glucose extracted from non-GMO corn, reducing GlucosaGreen’s carbon footprint by 80 per cent. Manufacturing glucosamine from shellfish also requires a huge amount of hazardous chemicals, which in turn generates vast amounts of toxic wastewater, whereas the process of making GlucosaGreen generates only 2 per cent of that amount. This supplement is suitable for vegan and kosher diets, and for those with shellfish allergies.

Enjoy a high-protein snack on the go with these tasty bars

(Fulfil)

With 20g of protein and low sugar levels, Fulfil’s 55g vitamin bars offer a great alternative to low-calorie snacks with added benefits. With Fulfil, you can have your cake and eat it, too, thanks to the bars’ array of tasty flavours, from chocolate caramel and peanut butter to white chocolate peanut caramel and chocolate brownie.

Fulfil’s mission is to help consumers fuel their life with nutritious snacks while helping them enjoy the treats they love. The team has also created a 40g bar exclusive to the British market, containing 15g protein, nine vitamins and less than 2g sugar, and is perfect for those who need a filling snack on the go.

Treat yourself or a loved one to a bestselling beauty advent calendar

(W7)

W7’s beauty blast advent calendar is back with a new collection of high-quality make-up and cosmetic surprises to reveal during the countdown to Christmas. With 24 individually boxed surprises to open, you can discover some of W7’s bestselling make-up products in both full and travel sizes to add to your festive glam. A beauty advent calendar is a real festive treat, and this is a must-have for all beauty lovers who want to add some style and sparkle to their Christmas countdown with accessories and products for the eyes, lips, face and hair. W7’s Beauty Blast is the perfect gift for friends, family or for simply treating yourself for just £19.95.

Fuel your digestive system with gut-friendly capsules

(Bio-Kult)

As winter sets in and the temperature drops, our immune systems can take a bit of a battering. And considering the majority of your immune system is in the gut, it’s no surprise that a healthy tummy tends to lead to better health. A gut with diverse microflora and reduced stomach acid plays an important role in the development and function of all bodily systems, such as digestion and cognitive function.

The Bio-Kult range is a line of scientifically developed multi-action formulations for everyone who aims to keep their gut’s microbiome happy. The Bio-Kult range comes in capsules, which can be mixed with food and drink or taken on its own and is suitable for vegetarians. Use the code “AUTUMN15” for 15 per cent off (offer valid until 1 December 2022).

Use probiotic capsules to support yourself through menopause

(Minerva Wellness)

Menopause can be a truly challenging time. Brain fog, anxiety, hot flushes, low mood, fatigue and lack of sleep can be particularly debilitating. Minerva reset has been developed and tested by women to help you feel more in control during all stages of menopause.

Each capsule contains a concentration of multi-strain probiotics, phytoestrogens, vitamins, plus plant botanicals, including calming passionflower and the ancient ayurvedic herb bacopa monnieri, and sage leaf. Minerva reset is also packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, while being vegan and GMO-free. Use “CODE15” for 15 per cent off (offer valid until 25 November 2022).

Monitor your health with this free lifestyle app

(MyLife365.Me)

MyLife365.Me believes knowledge is power. With the MyLife365.Me app – an innovative lifestyle platform to help you take care of yourself – you keep a simple log of what you eat, drink and exercise. Your log provides a trend of how healthy you think you are, which can be assessed against your health by reference to your liver.

Maintaining a healthy liver is important for long-term health. Knowing your liver’s health gives you the opportunity to reduce the risk of ill health in the future. The app allows you to book a fibroscan – a quick non-invasive scan which detects your liver’s softness and fat content. Stiff and fatty livers can indicate T2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, liver disease and other conditions. Download the MyLife365.Me app and get your first fibroscan for just £7.50 per month.

