Ireland Baldwin has announced she is expecting her first child with musician RAC.

Baldwin, 27, and the 37-year-old record producer – whose real name is André Allen Anjos – have reportedly been dating for over a year.

The model, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger, posted a photograph of a sonogram on her Instagram account on Saturday (31 December).

Her caption read: “Happy New Year,” alongside a heart emoji.

RAC also shared the photograph to his social media accounts.

Baldwin followed up her post with a picture of a positive pregnancy test on her Instagram Stories, writing: “It’s not a dog lol.”

Baldwin’s comment was seemingly in reference to speculation that her post was a joke, and that she was, in fact, getting a new puppy.

She also explained her pregnancy was the reason for a slower-than-usual response time to inquiries and work emails.

“It’s because this was me for the past while,” she wrote, alongside a photograph of herself over a toilet, apparently in a bout of morning sickness.

Baldwin, 27, shared a candid photograph of herself seemingly experiencing morning sickness (Instagram @irelandirelandireland)

Several celebrities, including Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, and Sarah Paulson, congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Bieber commented “cryin”, while Rumer Willis wrote: “Yay can’t wait to meet you little one.”

Baldwin followed up her pregnancy announcement with a picture of her “2023 hair”. In it, she sports a cropped style.

RAC celebrated Baldwin’s 27th birthday on 23 October 2022 with an Instagram Reel, which featured pictures and videos of their time together.

His caption read: “You make me feel alive.”

RAC also announced that the couple were opening up a new shop on the Oregon coast, adding that it is called Good Times and is located in “the beautiful town of gearhart, right on the beach”.