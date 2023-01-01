Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sara Bareilles has announced her engagement to Mare of Easttown actor Joe Tippett after six years together.

Bareilles, 43, and Tippett, 40, began dating in 2017, after they met while working on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 movie Waitress.

In an Instagram post, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter revealed Tippett had proposed to her on New Year’s Day and that her answer was an “easy, earned, relaxed YES”.

Alongside a photo of her and Tippett gazing lovingly at one other, Bareilles wrote: “Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES.

“Joe Tippett, you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding.”

“What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you,” she continued.

Tippett’s acting credits include the hit HBO drama Mare of Easttown, which earned Kate Winslet an Emmy award for her performance as harrowed detective Marianne “Mare” Sheehan.

Tippett played the role of John Ross, the husband of Mare’s best friend Lori.

Bareilles and Tippett first met when working on the stage adaptation of Waitress in 2015. Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics.

She also played the role of protagonist Jenna Hunterson in the Broadway production on three separate occasions.

Tippett was cast as Jenna’s moody, abusive husband Earl. He only joined the cast, however, on Broadway in 2017, after Bareilles had completed her sold-out run, People reported.

Bareilles marked the couple’s three-year anniversary on 22 September 2019 with a sweet Instagram post.

Her caption read: “Three years. Feels like three hundred. Can’t wait for it to be forever.”

In a post celebrating Tippett’s birthday last March, Bareilles called the actor “my absolute best friend and the best human”.

Commemorating Bareilles’ birthday on 7 December, Tippett said she is “the star at the center of my solar system” and “my lighthouse in a storm”.

Josh Groban, who has frequently collaborated with Bareilles, was among the celebrities to congratulate the happy couple on their engagement.