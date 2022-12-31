Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brooklyn Beckham has admitted he was “very nervous” that his wife Nicola Peltz would change her mind about marrying him on their wedding day.

The 23-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham said he was “on guard” when the pair were set to exchange their nuptials in April.

Asked how he felt about his wedding, Brooklyn said: “I was a little bit nervous. Actually, I was very nervous. Right before, I was like, ‘Oh my god, what if she doesn’t walk down?!’

“So I was on my guard: ‘I’m marrying my best friend, what if she doesn’t want to?’”

Brooklyn and Nicola wed on 9 April in a lavish Jewish ceremony held at the Transformers star’s father’s £76 million Palm Beach estate.

The event was attended by both their families and 300 wedding guests, including Gordon Ramsay, Serena and Venus Williams, Eva Longoria, and Melanie Chisholm (Mel C).

Despite Brooklyn’s worries, Nicola did indeed walk down the aisle on their big day and wore a gown designed by Valentino, which is thought to have cost more than £100,000.

Speaking to Interview Magazine, the aspiring chef and photographer said: “I walked down and as soon as she came out, I burst out crying. It was an amazing day. Marrying your best friend is the best thing you can do.”

His advice to single men is to “find the person that makes you a better person and wife them up”, adding: “Finding the right person changes your life and makes it 100 times better.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Brooklyn provided an inside look into his and Nicola’s small Thanksgiving dinner party, which was attended by Selena Gomez.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nicola shared a video from the evening showing snippets of the party, during which her husband cooked.

He said Gomez had travelled to their Los Angeles home several days before Thanksgiving and they were cooking in the kitchen together.

“I was making a fish and chips sandwich, we were all hanging out and Selena was taking little videos and she edited it all together, which was really nice,” he added. “And then, a few days later I helped cook [for] Thanksgiving.”

Last month, the former model told People that he is ready to have children, but the decision of when to have them ultimately lies with Nicola.

He told the publication: “I could have had kids yesterday. Obviously it’s my wife’s body, but I’ve always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That’s something I really want to do.”