Selena Gomez rang in the holiday season with none other than Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

The Only Murders in the Building star celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday with the newlyweds at their home in Los Angeles. Brooklyn Beckham shared a clip of the intimate gathering, which included Nicola Peltz’s brother, Bradley, to his Instagram.

However, this wasn’t a traditional Thanksgiving celebration. The 23-year-old amateur chef revealed that instead of the classic turkey dinner, he was making fish and chips for his guests.

“Fish and chips with @nicolaannepeltzbeckham and @selenagomez @bradleygpeltz @raquellestevens,” he wrote.

The clip, which was originally posted to Nicola’s TikTok page, showed Brooklyn dressed casually in his pajama bottoms and a white T-shirt with The Beatles on it, chopping up onions and whisking a mixture in a bowl.

Selena and Nicola, both 27, also posed for a selfie in the sweet clip. At one point, the Disney Channel alum even gave the couple’s newest pet, Lamb, a kiss while holding the dog in her arms.

“Favorite people,” Nicola captioned the TikTok.

Selena Gomez has had her fair share of experiences in the kitchen with her HBO Max show, Selena + Chef. The cooking show, which started filming during the Covid-19 pandemic, follows the singer as she tries her hand at various dishes with the help of a professional chef.

Following the release of its fourth season in September, Gomez explained to People how the show has helped her feel more comfortable in the kitchen.

“Season one I was a complete disaster and not to say I still don’t have my moments, but I’ve come a long way,” she said.

The “Same Old Love” singer said her biggest takeaway from the chefs had been the confidence to stray from a recipe.

“You don’t have to necessarily follow a recipe exactly,” she said. “Experiment with it.”

Meanwhile, David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son has been pursuing his dream as a professional chef. In December 2021, he launched his own Facebook Watch series, Cookin’ With Brooklyn. The show received a mixed response from viewers, with some people criticising Beckham’s culinary skills, while Beckham maintained he has not received any formal training and “just loves to cook”.

“I’m not a chef yet. This is the start of my food journey. I love making food for people that I love and that I enjoy hanging out with,” Beckham said at the time.

In an interview with Bustle published last week, the former soccer player compared his father’s career to his own cooking journey, adding that he hopes to follow his own path.

“I’m not a professional chef at all,” Beckham said. “I’ve never said that. I never would say that. Obviously, my dad knew what he was doing at a very young age. I’ve only been doing cooking for not even three years. It’s OK to be 25, 26 or even 30 and not know what you’re doing yet. You know what I mean?”

