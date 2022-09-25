Selena Gomez was a ‘complete disaster’ in the kitchen before her cooking show
Fourth season of ‘Selena + Chef’ aired this month
Selena Gomez has admitted that she was a “complete disaster” in the kitchen before she starred on the cooking show, Selena + Chef.
The show, which started filming during the Covid-19 pandemic, sees the singer try her hand at various dishes with the help of a professional chef.
Following the release of the fourth season this month, Gomez told People that the show has helped her feel more comfortable in the kitchen.
“Season one I was a complete disaster and not to say I still don’t have my moments, but I’ve come a long way,” Gomez said.
Selena + Chef has seen Gomez learn from the likes of Jamie Oliver, Ayesha Curry, Gordon Ramsay and Kristen Kish.
She said her biggest takeaway from the chefs had been the confidence to stray from a recipe. “You don’t have to necessarily follow a recipe exactly,” she said. “Experiment with it.”
The Only Murders in the Building star and Rare Beauty founder said that while she now rates her skills in the kitchen a “five out of 10”, she doesn’t get much opportunity to put them to use because of her busy schedule.
“I wish I had more time to cook but with work it’s not always easy,” Gomez said.
“I love when I get the chance to cook for my friends and family. I have revisited many of the dishes I’ve made on the show.”
Last month, Gomez revealed that she would be content on leaving her acting career once she starts a family.
Speaking on TaTaTu’s video podcast, Giving Back Generation, about her future plans Gomez said: “I hope to be married and to be a mom.
“Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this. So I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out… Just keep it real.”
