Selena Gomez says she’d leave her career behind to get married and become a mother

Selena Gomez revealed that she eventually wants to leave her acting career behind to get married and start a family.

The 30-year-old actor opened up about having children during Friday’s episode of TaTaTu’s video podcast, Giving Back Generation.

When asked what her future dreams were, Gomez responded: “I hope to be married and to be a mom.”

“Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this,” she said, referring to her career in Hollywood. “So I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out…Just keep it real.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, the Rare Beauty founder addressed how she often feels like a mother to her eight-year-old sister, as she detailed how much she enjoys watching her younger sibling grow “into a human being”.

“She puts things in perspective,” Gomez said. “I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being. There’s no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way.”

“It’s so rewarding to just see that life was so simple at one point,” she added. “I want to enjoy life the way she enjoys life.”

This isn’t Gomez’s first time opening up about motherhood and how it has impacted her career. During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast, Awards Chatter, in June, the “Good For You” singer said that if she didn’t leave her hometown in Texas to work in Hollywood, she would have had more children. But, because of where she’s at in her life, she also acknowledged that having a large family isn’t necessarily a part of her “path”.

“I would have four kids, for sure,” she explained. “Maybe not planned, maybe planned, maybe both. And there’s nothing wrong with the life I would have led… I just know that that’s not my path, and I’m really grateful I had my mom to give me that opportunity to be what I want to be.”

However, this isn’t to say that she won’t be putting her future children first. Back in 2018, during an interview with E! News, Gomez expressed the importance of keeping her family safe and said: “I think I’m gonna either be the best or the worst mother, just because I will protect my children like no one’s business.”