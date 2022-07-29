Selena Gomez thanks fans for wishing her a happy 30th birthday

Selena Gomez has thanked fans for sending her 30th birthday wishes last week.

The singer, actress and producer took to TikTok and told her followers that she doesn’t take their support for granted.

“I got to see some of your messages, I don’t read a lot of comments but the few that I read were really, really sweet and I just want you to know that I don’t take that for granted,” Gomez said.

“I could not be more grateful and... I’m 30!”

