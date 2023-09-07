Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Whitehall has sung the praises of girlfriend Roxy Horner as the couple announced the arrival of their newborn baby.

On Wednesday (6 September), Whitehall posted a selfie to Instagram of himself and Horner smiling as she cradled her baby in her arms. In the caption, the comedian wrote that he is “in awe” of his “amazing” partner.

“Well this just happened!” Whitehall wrote. “Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn’t have even imagined. In awe of my partner @roxyhorner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever.”

The Bad Education actor, 35, explained how “excited” he was to have started a family of his own.

“Having vowed I’d never be that guy I am now 100 per cent going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid,” he joked. “I also wore Skechers to hospital, I think I must accept I am a full blown dad now.”

Whitehall didn’t share the child’s name or gender, instead joking: “Name wise, after this weekend I think ‘rice, rice, baby’ has a nice ring to it.”

Sharing the same pictures to Twitter/X, Whitehall quipped: “WARNING: This account is now going to feature exclusively dad jokes.”

Horner posted a series of photos to her Instagram in celebration of the milestone moment, in which she was seen holding her baby on her chest.

“The love of my life,” she wrote.

Horner announced that she was expecting their first child together back in May, posting a series of black and white photos of the pair holding their sonogram photos.

“The best news to share,” the model captioned her post.

Also sharing the news on Instagram in May, Whitehall quipped: “And I thought I wasn’t getting enough attention when the dog arrived.”

The pair started dating in 2020, and live together with their dog Coco.

Announcing the news in May, Horner opened up about how having a miscarriage the year before made her “worried” about “telling the world” about her pregnancy.

“We had a miscarriage last year and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby because I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to kind of tell the world,” she told Hello! in May.

“I think because we did go through that miscarriage you realise how fragile the baby is, and just how common actually a miscarriage is, and that so many women go through it – I had no idea how common it actually was.”

She added: “It just makes this feel extra special and you’re more grateful that everything’s fine.”

While the pair have kept their relationship private, Horner praised Whitehall back in 2021 after she collapsed during the Brit Awards and was rushed to hospital to find out that she is diabetic.

“I’m so lucky and grateful for my man, my biggest support through everything,” she wrote in a sweet tribute after her health incident. “I don’t know what I would have done this past year without you.”