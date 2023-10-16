Pregnant Jana Kramer shares details of her recent hospitalisation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jana Kramer has spoken candidly about her recent hospital trip while pregnant with her third child.

Over the weekend, the country star posted a health update on Instagram, sharing how the pain in her back led her to a hospital bed. The 39-year-old shared a slew of photos and videos of her in the medical center with the caption: “Well. Our babymoon didn’t go as planned but there were some lessons learned. First off and most important, baby is good.”

Kramer made sure to note she and “babymoon” were on the mend after she endured a “bad bacterial infection”. According to the One Tree Hill actor, she travelled to Florida with her fiancé of five months - Allan Russell - while experiencing serious back pain. However, it wasn’t until a fan reached out to her suggesting the pain could be caused by her kidney.

In her detailed message, Kramer confessed to being a “hypochondriac” and that she’s been known to self-diagnose, which initally led her to ignore the back spasms.

“Not wanting to ruin our babymoon or be sometimes how I can be (slight hypochondriac… and que my closests friends to laugh at slight) [sic] we boarded the plane to Florida,” the “Whiske” artist wrote. “When we landed I just couldn’t handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital.”

“Long story short it was a bad bacterial infection that got into the kidneys,” she continued. “This resulted in a two-day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have. So. Lesson. Listen to ur body.”

Kramer also warned other moms and women about the dangers of not getting their bodies examined by a professional at the first sign of something wrong. “Leaving things for too long or not taking care of yourself when ur not feeling good can become very serious,” she remarked.

After she was released from the facility, Kramer and Russell drove to the beach for some much-needed fresh air and scenery. In a follow-up post, the “I Got The Boy” creator said their last-minute excursion to the beach Florida was an “upside” of her health scare.

Kramer welcomed her two other children – Jolie, seven, and Jace, four – with her ex-husband Mike Caussin. The two were married from 2015 to 2021, beginning their romance in 2014. Kramer has since alleged that Caussin was unfaithful to her in their marriage more than once.

She met her fiancé, Russell, on a dating app earlier this year and the Scottish soccer player waited only six months before asking for her hand in marriage in May. Shortly after, they announced they were expecting their first child together.