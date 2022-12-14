Jane Fonda details ‘really, really hard’ eating disorder recovery

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jane Fonda has opened up about how she overcame her eating disorder battle when she was in her teens.

The Grace and Frankie star, 84, spoke about her struggle with both anorexia and bulimia during an episode of The Checkup With Dr David Agus on Paramount+.

Fonda, who was recently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, described how she made it through her eating disorder battle when she was a young adult. The Hollywood legend also noted how different recovery is now for people with eating disorders, compared to when she was struggling with anorexia and bulimia.

“If I had it to do over and it was nowadays, I’d probably go to a 12-step program or something, but I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know there was a name for it, and I didn’t know that you could go someplace,” Fonda said. “I’m talking ‘60s, ‘50s.”

Fonda explained how she was able to make a change to her disordered eating after seeing how it was negatively impacting her life and career.

“I was married, I had children, I was politically active, I was raising money, I was an actor, I was making movies. I couldn’t do it all because the older you get, the more toll it takes on you,” she said. “If you binge and purge, it’s like three or four days to really recover. And I just couldn’t do the lifestyle that I wanted to do.”

She continued: “I thought my life was worth improving, so I just decided that I would stop. And it was really, really, really, really hard.”

“The good news is that you can recover from eating disorders,” Fonda added. “100 per cent.”

On 2 September, the actor and activist revealed in an Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” the caption read.

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system, a part of the body’s immune system dedicated to fighting germs.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80 per cent of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” she wrote. “I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this.”

Fonda said that she would undergo six months of chemotherapy and that, so far, she has been “handling the treatments quite well”.

Shortly after the news, the Oscar winner assured fans that she was feeling “stronger than ever.” In a blog post on her website, Fonda also noted that this wasn’t her first experience with cancer, adding: “I’ve had breast cancers and had a mastectomy and come through very well and I will do so again.”

Two months later, the Barbarella star admitted that she is “ready to die” and is aware that she’s “not going to be around for much longer”. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Fonda said that people her age need to be “realistic” and should “be aware of the amount of time that is behind you as opposed to in front you”.

“Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later,” Fonda added, stating: “That’s just realistic.”

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040.