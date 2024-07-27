Support truly

Jason Kelce has hit back at criticism over his new breakfast cereal with brother Travis Kelce, amid concerns that the product will pose a risk to children’s health.

The retired NFL star, 36, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, recently announced the launch of their new cereal, called the “Kelce Mix,” in partnership with General Mills.

After the Today show posted a clip about their new “Kelce Mix” cereal, Calley Means – the co-founder of health payment company TrueMed – voiced his disapproval over the product launch. “Athletes should stop sponsoring food that destroys kids’ metabolic health,” Means claimed in a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, on July 26. “Some things are more important than money.”

Just a few hours later, Jason replied to Means by sharing how he grew up as a “perfectly healthy fit child” eating the popular cereal brands for breakfast. “I grew up on these products Calley, and I was a perfectly healthy fit child, because I enjoyed them in moderation and when on the go for quick meals when both my parents didn’t have time to cook,” he responded on X.

“I appreciate you spreading information on what is healthy for people and kids, and I take the obesity epidemic as a country and for kids seriously, but there is also room to eat cereal and ice cream and candy in the right quantities in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle,” Jason added.

Last week, the Kelce brothers announced their new “Kelce Mix” cereal in a press release from General Mills. The new product, hitting shelves in September, will combine the Ohio natives’ favorite cereal brands – Reese’s Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Lucky Charms – into one bowl.

In the press release, Travis noted that he and his brother would devour multiple boxes of cereal in one week. “We’d go through two to three boxes of our favorite cereals a week when we were growing up, so being able to team up with General Mills now is a full circle moment for us,” he said.

open image in gallery Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce announce ‘Kelce Mix’ cereal in partnership with General Mills ( Source: General Mills )

While some fans online were skeptical about the Kelce brothers’ cereal concoction, Jason has been known to take matters seriously when it comes to his health. In fact, the father of three revealed that he’s lost 20 pounds since retiring from the NFL last March.

In an interview with GQ published in June, the former Philadelphia Eagles player said he’s “almost 20 pounds down right now” and is aiming to shed an additional 20 pounds. Kelce also revealed that he weighed 295 pounds throughout the majority of his NFL career.

“It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest with you,” Jason said. “But my back already feels better. My knees already feel better.”

Jason – who shares daughters Wyatt, four, Elliotte, three, and Bennett, one, with wife Kylie Kelce – admitted that he hopes his ongoing health journey will make him “more adept at playing with my children” after retiring from football with a few surgeries and “scars” under his belt.

“I am still able to fully enjoy life, which I consider a blessing whether you played in the NFL or not,” he added.