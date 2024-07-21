Travis and Jason Kelce set to launch new cereal mix

Support truly

Travis and Jason Kelce are hitting the supermarket shelves with a brand-new breakfast cereal that some fans are apprehensive to try.

Though their expertise lies heavily in professional football, the Kansas City Chiefs player dating Taylor Swift and the former Philadelphia Eagles star will launch their own cereal: “Kelce Mix.”

In partnership with General Mills, the food conglomerate, Travis and Jason will offer their fans a blend of salty and sweet.

Why eat a bowl of Reese’s Puffs alone? Craving a bit of cinnamon crunch? Or maybe a lick of marshmallow? The Kelce brothers say they have got it covered. The Kelce Mix will combine Reese’s Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Lucky Charms into one box, crafting a morning meal that they claim will satisfy the taste buds.

As seen in a Today report published July 20, the cereal box will display the two NFL stars, smiling from ear to ear with Travis’ arm wrapped around his brother’s shoulder. Travis is pictured in a blue and white quarter-zip, black baseball cap, and silver hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Jason is seen in a light blue T-shirt with his trademark thick beard on full display. Travis and Jason will also be in caricature form, holding spoons above their heads next to three cinnamon toast bites and the Lucky Charms leprechaun beside them.

What’s more, along with their new blend, customers will be offered four limited-edition boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reese’s Puffs with the branded logo, “Kelces’ Pick.”

The Kelce Mix and Kelces’ Pick boxes will be available to purchase starting in September.

According to Jason, 36, he and Travis take pride in finding the best cereal combinations – an off-the-field skill no one knew about.

In the General Mills press release, the now-retired athlete admitted: “I take my cereal game seriously, and thank goodness, because Cereal Training Camp was no joke.” And Jason isn’t lying.

Ahead of their cereal launch, he and Travis attended “Cereal Training Camp,” a promotional series where the two siblings competed in games like the Lucky Charms Marshmallow Mission and the Cinnadust sprayer. The videos will be published on social media and aired on TV.

He continued: “So we’re honored to take home the victory and consider ourselves officially inducted into cereal culture with Kelce Mix.”

As for the Chiefs tight end, he’s got high hopes this cereal will be the “MVP” of all cereals in the aisle. Growing up, Kelce says he would devour multiple boxes a week alongside his older brother.

“We’d go through two to three boxes of our favorite cereals a week when we were growing up, so being able to team up with General Mills now is a full circle moment for us,” Travis noted in the press release, according to Today.

Online, fans aren’t too sure about their favorite football duo’s new breakfast option.

“I love it. My favorite way to eat cereal is to mix 2-3 kinds and throw in fruit. A breakfast salad soup, if you will,” one thrilled foodie wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another interested fan proclaimed: “I mean ima buy a box just bc i think its cool, but no way these taste good together.”

“Sounds like diabetes but delicious,” one opposer argued, while a second X user agreed: “Nothing like athletes selling sugar to their fans…”

A skeptical person: “This gotta be some of the most un healthy s*** ever.”

One harsh individual insinuated Travis and Jason wouldn’t have gotten this brand deal if it wasn’t for Travis’ Grammy-winning girlfriend. “Taylor Swift has done miracles on their careers,” they wrote.