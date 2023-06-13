Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Garner has spoken candidly about the “mess of parenting” her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and why it is a “gift”.

The 51-year-old actor opened up about raising children while in the public eye during a recent conversation with Sheryl Lee Ralph for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. During the discussion, Ralph said that she had “many things in common” with Garner, as a fellow actor and mother.

“With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think you have that similar sort of vibe. And we love our kids,” she said.

The 13 Going on 30 star agreed with the statement by sharing her own experience, adding: “And all the mess of parenting. It’s a gift.”

Both actors share children with previous partners, as Ralph has a 31-year-old son, Etienne, and 28-year-old daughter, Ivy, with ex-husband, Eric Maurice. In 2005, the Abbott Elementary star married Vincent Hughes.

Before getting divorced in 2018, Garner and her ex Affleck welcomed three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, Samuel, 11. In 2022, Affleck married Jennifer Lopez, who shares 15-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

During their conversation for Variety, Ralph said that she has a good relationship with her ex, while she also praising Garner for her bond with Affleck.

“And both of us having gone through divorce,” she said. “You did something that I did as well - maintain a healthy relationship with my ex for the health and well-being of my children. With the spotlight on us all the time, sometimes that can be difficult.”

After Garner agreed with the sentiment, Ralph added: “When I look at my kids, when I see you and your kids, I was like: ‘Girl, we did that.’”

In response, the Elektra star exchanged a fist bump with Ralph and said: “We’re doing it!”

Amid her and Affleck’s co-parenting journey, Garner has often shared her candid thoughts about her ex and the current status of their relationship. During an interview with Stellar Magazine in April, she confessed that she tries not to read any media coverage about Affleck.

“I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” she said. “It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.”

Last year, Lopez also spoke out about blending families with Garner. While appearing on the cover of Vogue in November, Lopez called the Alias star “an amazing co-parent” and shared that Garner and Affleck “work really well together” when it comes to taking care of their three children.