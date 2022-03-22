Harry Potter star Jessie Cave welcomed her fourth child on 22 March 2022, weeks after she was hospitalised for Covid-19 during her third trimester.

The actress, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter franchise, announced the birth of the baby — named Becker Brown — in a joint Instagram post alongside her partner, comedian Alfie Brown.

“Welcome Becker Brown. Thank you to UCLH. Thank you to the midwives Amy and Emi-Lou. Thank you to Alisson Becker,” they captioned the post. The couple shared photos of them both cradling the newborn, in addition to a photo of Brazilian soccer player Allison Becker — whom the baby is supposedly named after.

The announcement comes three weeks after the author shared that she was in hospital for Covid-19. “Triage, once again…” Cave captioned her Instagram post on 5 March. “Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?”

Days later, the 34-year-old thanked her followers for their “well wishes” and shared a health update, adding that she was fully vaccinated when she contracted Covid-19.

“I’m actually okay, just weak and not myself and it’s not ideal timing obviously. I think my body is still recovering from covid & norovirus back to back…And now anaemia,” the mother of four wrote on Instagram. “I’ve done lots of research and had lots of advice and, most importantly, been to Holland & Barrett. BUT as always banana bread is the best remedy. Also - yes I’m fully vaccinated and I’m glad I was.”

Friends and fans offered their congratulations to the couple — who are also parents to sons Donnie, 7, and Tennessee, 1, and daughter Margot, 5.

“Congrats!!” commented Love Island UK’s Laura Whitmore.

“Congratulations! His name is awesome,” said one person, while another commented, “Congratulations, welcome to the world Becker”.

In January 2021, Cave revealed that her youngest son — who was born October 2020 after a “slightly extreme” delivery —had been admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus as well. “I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive,” the podcast host wrote in an Instagram post last year. “He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.”