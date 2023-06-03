Jonah Hill’s girlfriend Olivia Millar gives birth to first baby

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jonah Hill, the Superbad actor and filmmaker, has welcomed his first baby with his girlfriend Olivia Millar.

Hill, 39, was absent from his sister Beanie Feldstein’s wedding on 20 May and he did not appear in any photos or anywhere throughout Feldstein’s Vogue profile, raising speculation that the baby’s arrival may be imminent.

The 21 Jump Street actor’s girlfriend was first seen with a baby bump in late March, in photos published by The Daily Mail.

Hill’s representatives have now confirmed to the American publication People that Millar gave birth to a child in May but did not announce the baby’s name.

Millar is the co-owner of an online vintage shop called Chasseresse, a business she owns with her sister. She was first spotted with Hill in August 2022 and the pair have been romantically linked ever since, keeping their relationship out of the public eye.

Hill was previously engaged to photographer Gianna Santos before splitting in October 2020. Hill was then linked to surfer Sarah Brady and shut down claims that the two were engaged in February 2022.

The Don’t Look Up actor, who has been more candid about his personal life in recent years – mainly his mental health – revealed in an open letter to fans that he has long dealt with anxiety and panic attacks.

His Netflix documentary Stutz, a conversation between Hill and his longtime therapist Phil Stutz, was made to give other people the tools he learned through therapy.

Hill has been linked to his girlfriend Olivia Millar since August 2022 (Getty Images for Netflix)

Hill decided not to promote the film but instead wrote a letter to his fans, which read: “The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events.”