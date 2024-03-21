Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Julie Goodyear’s husband has shared his pain over watching her health decline as she lives with dementia.

The 81-year-old actor, best known for playing barmaid Bet Lynch in Coronation Street, was diagnosed with dementia after experiencing “forgetfulness for some time”, it was revealed last year.

Goodyear’s husband of 17 years, Scott Brand, has spoken out about her health and his struggles with watching her “deteriorate”.

“I miss the fun-loving wife that Julie had always been – the larger-than-life personality that brightened up everywhere she went, and the smile that lit up every room,” he told The Mirror.

“All of this is now slowly fading away and it’s extremely painful for me to watch this deterioration. Julie now struggles recognising people and everyone she meets is called ‘Scott’.”

Brand, who is Goodyear’s fourth husband, went on to note that she had departed from her signature style amid changes to her cognitive abilities.

He added: “Julie has always been extremely glamorous, going nowhere without her makeup. But now the lipsticks and make-up go unworn, and clothes are no longer of interest, especially the leopard print.”

Julie Goodyear exiting the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2012 (Getty Images)

The soap star’s dementia diagnosis was shared with the public in June, with a statement from Brand issued on Goodyear’s behalf.

He wrote: “My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heart-breaking diagnosis.

“Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance, but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.

“We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out. Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her – and she them – but she can get confused particularly if she is tired.”

Julie Goodyear as Coronation Street’s Bet Lynch (PA)

Goodyear first portrayed Bet Lynch on the Corrie cobbles in 1966, appearing in nine episodes before returning as a regular character in 1970.

She quit the programme after 25 years in 1995, and earned a Lifetime Achievement Award for her work at the inaugural National Television Awards later that year.

Goodyear returned as Bet on several occasions after this, making her final appearance on the show in 2003.

After exiting Coronation Street, the actor continued to appear on screen, often in a reality TV shows such as I’m Famous and Frightened, Celebrity Fit Club, and Celebrity Big Brother.

Her most recent TV appearance was in 2018 when she was an interviewee for the documentary Coronation Street at Christmas.