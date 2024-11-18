Kaley Cuoco hits back at ‘mom shaming’ comments about her parenting style

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kaley Cuoco has hit back at “mom-shaming” comments about her parenting techniques.

In a new interview, the 38-year-old actor opened up about raising her daughter, Matilda, with fiancé Tom Pelphrey. She addressed how she’s been scrutinized for her parenting choices in the past, while sharing her hopes for everyone to stop with the “mom-shaming.”

“Every mom I can guarantee is doing the best they can,” she told E! News. “Look, everyone’s got something to say about everything. There’s no change before I had kids, to having kids, to where I am in my life.”

The Big Bang Theory alum added: “It’s just this business, it’s this life. It is what it is. But yeah, we got to stop at the shaming.”

Cuoco also gushed about Matilda’s childhood, noting that the 18-month-old is “the happiest kid in the world” and has so much “love around her.” She also noted that no two parenting styles or children are the same.

“I just feel like every kid is so different,” she said. “What’s good for your kid might not be good for mine.”

Kaley Cuoco says she wants everyone to stop ‘shaming’ other people’s parenting styles ( Getty Images for Gersh )

This isn’t the first time Cuoco – who announced her and Pelphrey’s engagement in August – has spoken about being criticized for her choices as a mother. In January, she reflected on being mom-shamed when she and her partner took their daughter on her first flight.

“And I was so terrified, so I thought what do we do? We have to bring her sound machine on the plane,” she explained during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It’s the only thing she can go to sleep to.”

According to Cuoco, a flight attendant came over to inform the couple that another passenger had asked for the noise machine to be turned off.

“And I can feel Tom be like: ‘Hey, ask the passenger if she wants to hold our screaming child when we turn it off.’ And I mean, the ice went into his veins,” The Flight Attendant star recalled. “I couldn’t believe, by the way, that she asked us to turn it off … I was so angry.”

Cuoco noted that the woman who’d requested they turn off the sound machine, who happened to be seated right in front of them, also approached her and Pelphrey as they were departing the plane.

“We were so angry,” she said. “So then we landed, and it was the woman right in front of us. And so we get up and she goes: ‘Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile.’”