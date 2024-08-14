Kaley Cuoco reveals she’s engaged to Tom Pelphrey after two years of dating

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Kaley Cuoco has revealed that she and her longtime partner, Tom Pelphrey, are engaged.

The 38-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story on August 14 to share the exciting news. In the picture, Cuoco showed off the diamond engagement ring on her finger, as she smiled with her hand placed over Pelphrey’s face. She also leaned her head close to her now-fiancé, who was smiling at her.

In the caption, she simply wrote: “Amazing weekend.”

The Big Bang Theory alum then shared a professional photo of the couple walking, with their daughter Matilda standing in between her parents and holding their hands.

Cuoco’s engagement comes more than two years after she confirmed her romance with the Ozark alum on Instagram. “Life lately. The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,” she wrote in the caption of her post, which included polaroids of her and her then-boyfriend.

Five months after they went public with their relationship, the pair revealed in October 2022 that they were expecting their first baby together. In April 2023, Cuoco took to Instagram to share that their daughter, Matilda, had been born.

open image in gallery Kaley Cuoco shows off her diamond ring as she announces engagement to Tom Pelphrey ( kaleycuoco/Instagram )

“The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle,” the Flight Attendant star wrote in the caption, alongside a series of photos of her and Pelphrey with their newborn. “We are blessed beyond belief, @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

Since then, Cuoco has continued to celebrate major milestones with her now-fiancé. Last month, she shared a series of photos of Pelphrey on Instagram, alongside a sweet tribute in honor of his 42nd birthday. “42 never looked this damn good!” she wrote. “Happy birthday to my soul mate …. @tommypelphrey you make everything better.. love celebrating every milestone together, what a life! I love you, birthday boy!”

In June, Cuoco also shared photos of her partner and their daughter to celebrate Father’s Day. Her Instagram post concluded with a few photos of her own father, Gary Carmine Cuoco, as she included a heartfelt message to him in the caption.

“Happy Father’s Day to my main man @tommypelphrey, two years of being a dad!! You were put on this earth to be Matilda’s dada, and no one does it better than you. Our girl lights up when you enter a room, and so do I, we love you forever!” she wrote.

“And to my dad! Thank you for truly being the best there is. Endless support and love through all the crazy mistakes and decisions I have made. Thank you for loving me no matter what, Tildy loves her grandpa!!”

Cuoco has previously been married twice. She married tennis player Ryan Sweeting in December 2013, before finalizing their divorce in May 2016. The actor married her second husband, Karl Cook, in June 2018. In September 2021, they announced their separation, stating they “realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

The former couple finalized their divorce in June 2022.