Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kate Garraway says she doesn’t want to ‘go on about’ husband Derek Draper’s health

‘You only really know what it feels like until you’re there,’ presenter said

Nicole Vassell
Friday 02 December 2022 11:02
Comments
Trailer for Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Kate Garraway has admitted that she feels conscious of people becoming“fed up” by her talking about her husband Derek Draper’s health struggles.

Draper, a former political lobbyist, contracted Covid in March 2020 and was placed in a medically induced coma for several months.

Since then, he has required around-the-clock care, provided by Garraway and a team of healthcare professionals.

The Good Morning Britain presenter appeared with co-anchor Ben Shephard on Friday’s (2 December) edition of Lorraine.

They featured to discuss the morning programme’s conversation campaign, 1 Million Minutes, which encourages people to pledge their time to help the fight against loneliness.

Recommended

During the discussion, host Lorraine Kelly asked Garraway how Draper was doing after he returned to hospital in October, due to contracting sepsis for a second time.

Garraway replied that he had returned home after what she described as a “long battle”.

“I think it's very tough on him, and the people around me,” she added.

The GMB presenter then went on to mention her own anxieties about discussing his health issues frequently.

“The thing I’ve been really aware of is people saying, ‘Oh she’s talking about that again’,” she said.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper in 2019

(PA)

Quickly, Kelly jumped in to note that she asked Garraway to talk about it, so shouldn’t feel awkward for doing so.

Garraway then continued: “I don’t want to go on about it because what I’ve learnt is you only really know what it feels like until you’re there. You imagine it, but you don’t know.

Recommended

“I now get contacted every day, which makes me feel less isolated, by, genuinely, thousands of people saying, ‘Please say more because we are struggling’.”

In October, Garraway won her second consecutive National Television Award for Best Authored Documentary for her film, Caring for Derek. It followed 2021’s film, Finding Derek, about living with and being a carer for someone with ongoing health issues.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in