Kate Garraway has revealed her husband, Derek Draper, is back at home after a lengthy stay in hospital due to covid-related health issues.

In October, the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed that Draper, who needs 24-hour care after spending a year in hospital with covid from March 2020, had been diagnosed with sepsis.

His readmission to hospital after taking a “turn for the worst” in July came just days after Garraway won the National Television Award for Best Documentary with Caring for Derek, which follows her husband’s health battle and its impact on those around him.

As she made her return to GMB and Lorraine today (Friday 2 December), Garraway disclosed that Draper has now returned home.

“It is a long onslaught, and I can see... he has better days, he has worse days,” she explained to her GMB co-host Ben Shephard and Lorraine host Lorraine Kelly. “He’s thankfully at home now. I think it’s very tough on him and it’s very tough on the people around him.”

She added: “I can’t help but think all the people around me must be fed up to the back teeth, and that’s the problem if you have a longterm situation that doesn’t go away quickly, and the fight goes on.”

Shephard and Kelly were quick to reassure her that this was “just not the case” but they understood why Garraway felt that way.

“The thing I’ve been really aware of is people going ‘oh she’s talking about that again’, and I don’t want to go on about it because what I’ve learnt is you only really know what it feels like when you’re there...

“I now get contacted every day, which makes me feel less isolated, by thousands of people saying ‘please say more because we’re struggling’.”