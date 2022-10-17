Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Garraway has thanked well-wishers for supporting her and her husband Derek Draper, who returned to hospital last week after being diagnosed with sepsis.

Draper, who has needed 24-hour care after spending over a year in hospital with Covid from March 2020 until April 2021, was first admitted to hospital in July when he “took a turn for the worse”.

Garraway revealed that Draper had been readmitted to hospital last week and was battling sepsis.

The 55-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter thanked fans for their support at the weekend, where she replied to one user’s tweet writing: “I think you give me too much credit but it means so much to know you are thinking of us all.”

The fan’s tweet read: “Simply said @kategarraway is the ultimate definition of an amazing loving #wife and #mother her strength love dedication and care towards her #husband Derek is awesome. Hugs from the whole country, we all wish your husband well.”

Garraway’s response continued: “Sending love to all those struggling this #sunday. Try to get some light on your face and air in your lungs and find a little moment of joy to treasure for yourself.”

The tweet comes just days after Garraway took home the award for Best Documentary at the National Television Awards on Thursday evening (13 October).

Garraway won the award for the second year in a row, this time for her second documentary about her husband’s health battle, titled Caring for Derek. The first was called, Finding Derek.

During her acceptance speech, Garraway gave a small update on Draper’s condition when she said: “We managed to speak to Derek, he is back in hospital at the moment, fighting on so incredibly. We’re hoping he is coming home again soon.”

She added: “I want to thank Derek for his incredible fighting spirit, we love you.”