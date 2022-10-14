Kate Garraway praises Derek Draper’s ‘fighting spirit’ at National Television Awards

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Garraway has praised her husband Derek Draper’s “fighting spirit” at the National Television Awards.

The Good Morning Britain presenter took home the Best Documentary award for Caring For Derek, which followed Draper’s health battle after he spent 13 months in hospital with Covid-19.

It’s the second year in a row Garraway has won the award, after being recognised for her first documentary, Finding Derek, in 2021.

Speaking as she accepted her prize on Thursday evening (13 October), Garraway said: “I’ve got my daughter here, Darcey. Darcey represents all the family. We managed to speak to Derek, he is back in hospital at the moment, fighting on so incredibly. We’re hoping he is coming home again soon.”

Earlier this week, Garraway revealed that Draper was back in hospital with sepsis, after spending weeks in intensive care with the condition in August.

“I want to thank Derek for his incredible fighting spirit, we love you. I want to thank ITV for being so brave to put something which actually is touched in all the incredible documentaries about care,” she continued.

“We have a care crisis in our country, but we don’t have a crisis of love. The professional carers are extraordinary, the millions who care for who they love are extraordinary.”

The 55-year-old added: “And I think that’s probably why you voted for this, because you know it’s all of you. We all feel alone, we all need some care and love.

“So thank you so much, it means the world to all of those people. Thank you so much.”

On Draper’s readmission to hospital with sepsis this week, Garraway wrote in The Sun: “Derek is back in hospital after developing sepsis that again threatened his life and we are again fighting to get him home.

“But I remain constantly inspired by those around him – not just for their expertise but for their loving care.”