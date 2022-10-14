The best-dressed stars at the 2022 National Television Awards
From Holly Willoughby in a Yolancris gown to AJ Odudu’s sparkling gold cape
The National Television Awards (NTAs) marks the biggest night of the year for our favourite small-screen stars.
On Thursday evening (13 October), everyone from Love Island contestants to This Morning presenters and Strictly Come Dancing champions descended on London’s Wembley Arena for the event.
While some were forced to miss the event, including presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly who tested positive for Covid-19, there were still plenty of stars who graced the red carpet – and looked good doing so.
Below we chart the best red carpet looks from the NTAs for 2022.
Holly Willoughby
The This Morning presenter went for the full Cinderella look with this black ballgown from Yolancris.
The dress by the bridalwear designer included a strapless neckline and 3D florals cascading down the centre of the dress.
Rochelle Humes
Rochelle Humes went for a monochromatic look for this year’s NTAs.
The television personality wore a look by Athens couture house, Celia Kritharioti, which included a bow crop top and a figure-hugging black and white skirt.
Maya Jama
The new host of Love Island donned a one-shoulder white gown for the event, with an oversized top and fishtail skirt.
Maya Jama was named as the new host of the reality TV series earlier on Thursday after former host Laura Whitmore stepped down after this year’s season.
Katie Piper
Television personality Katie Piper channelled old Hollywood with her floral gown and with her hair in vintage waves.
The dress itself was vintage Gai Mattiolo and she paired it with black Jimmy Choo heels.
AJ Odudu
AJ Odudu, who is rumoured to be the new host of Big Brother when it returns to our screens in 2023, elevated her little black dress with a shimmering gold cape.
The television presenter wore matching gold shoes and dressed her hands with several sparkling rings.
Alison Hammond
The This Morning presenter looked like the definition of “glam” in her shimmering maroon gown.
She paired the look with a high ponytail for an elegant finish.
Maura Higgins
The former Love Island contestant took “cut out dress” to the next level with this long-sleeved white gown which had just two strips of coverage over her torso.
Maura Higgins completed the look with two metallic cuff bracelets and her hair in a messy updo.
Gemma Owen
This year’s Love Island runner-up Gemma Owen attended the NTAs with her father Michael Owen on Thursday evening where the pair presented an award.
The younger Owen dazzled in an embellished gold gown and with her hair in a sleek loose look.
Dame Kelly Holmes
Olympian and Loose Women presenter, Dame Kelly Holmes, looked radiant in her maroon dress with a thigh-high slit.
Emma Willis
Emma Willis looked gorgeous in her on-trend black cut out dress.
The long-sleeved gown featured a high chest cut out and a waist cut out as well as a small slit. Willis paired the look with simple black sandals.
Kate Garraway and Darcey Mary Draper
Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway brought along her daughter Darcey to the awards where she picked up the gong for her documentary, Caring for Derek.
Wearing a stunning silver gown, Garraway praised husband Derek Draper’s “fighting spirit” after she revealed that he was back in hospital with sepsis this week.
Alex Scott
Alex Scott glammed up leopard print with her black strapless gown which she paired with matching long gloves.
The sportswoman and television personality accessorised the look with a sparkly clutch and a diamond necklace.
Anna Whitehouse
Anna Whitehouse (aka Mother Pukka) brought Barbiecore to the NTAs with this hot pink ensemble.
The Lydia Jackson two piece included a shirred crop top with voluminous sleeves and a tulle skirt.
Laura Whitmore
Laura Whitmore wore a jumpsuit version of designer Filiarmi’s “Dolly” dress to the NTAs on Thursday.
Debuting her new fringe at the awards, the former Love Island presenter wrote on Instagram: “She bangs! (Been watching a lot of the flight attendant series 2!) Presenting best factual ents at @officialntas - can I nominate my bangs! fact: having a fringe is entertaining! (We did it for real!).”
Rose Ayling-Ellis
Last year’s Stictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis brought the colour to this year’s NTAs with this sheer green number.
Clair Norris
EastEnders actor Clair Norris had fun with her NTAs outfit, wearing a baby pink ruffled knee-length dress, white heels and matching pink accessories.
Laura Tobin
Good Morning Britain’s weather presenter Laura Tobin dazzled in this red sequin gown by Mascara London.
On Instagram Tobin described the dress as one of her “favourites” as she also wore it to the NTAs three years ago.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies