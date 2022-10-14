The best-dressed stars at the 2022 National Television Awards

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The National Television Awards (NTAs) marks the biggest night of the year for our favourite small-screen stars.

On Thursday evening (13 October), everyone from Love Island contestants to This Morning presenters and Strictly Come Dancing champions descended on London’s Wembley Arena for the event.

While some were forced to miss the event, including presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly who tested positive for Covid-19, there were still plenty of stars who graced the red carpet – and looked good doing so.

Below we chart the best red carpet looks from the NTAs for 2022.

Holly Willoughby

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The This Morning presenter went for the full Cinderella look with this black ballgown from Yolancris.

The dress by the bridalwear designer included a strapless neckline and 3D florals cascading down the centre of the dress.

Rochelle Humes

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Rochelle Humes went for a monochromatic look for this year’s NTAs.

The television personality wore a look by Athens couture house, Celia Kritharioti, which included a bow crop top and a figure-hugging black and white skirt.

Maya Jama

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The new host of Love Island donned a one-shoulder white gown for the event, with an oversized top and fishtail skirt.

Maya Jama was named as the new host of the reality TV series earlier on Thursday after former host Laura Whitmore stepped down after this year’s season.

Katie Piper

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Television personality Katie Piper channelled old Hollywood with her floral gown and with her hair in vintage waves.

The dress itself was vintage Gai Mattiolo and she paired it with black Jimmy Choo heels.

AJ Odudu

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

AJ Odudu, who is rumoured to be the new host of Big Brother when it returns to our screens in 2023, elevated her little black dress with a shimmering gold cape.

The television presenter wore matching gold shoes and dressed her hands with several sparkling rings.

Alison Hammond

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The This Morning presenter looked like the definition of “glam” in her shimmering maroon gown.

She paired the look with a high ponytail for an elegant finish.

Maura Higgins

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The former Love Island contestant took “cut out dress” to the next level with this long-sleeved white gown which had just two strips of coverage over her torso.

Maura Higgins completed the look with two metallic cuff bracelets and her hair in a messy updo.

Gemma Owen

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

This year’s Love Island runner-up Gemma Owen attended the NTAs with her father Michael Owen on Thursday evening where the pair presented an award.

The younger Owen dazzled in an embellished gold gown and with her hair in a sleek loose look.

Dame Kelly Holmes

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Olympian and Loose Women presenter, Dame Kelly Holmes, looked radiant in her maroon dress with a thigh-high slit.

Emma Willis

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Emma Willis looked gorgeous in her on-trend black cut out dress.

The long-sleeved gown featured a high chest cut out and a waist cut out as well as a small slit. Willis paired the look with simple black sandals.

Kate Garraway and Darcey Mary Draper

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway brought along her daughter Darcey to the awards where she picked up the gong for her documentary, Caring for Derek.

Wearing a stunning silver gown, Garraway praised husband Derek Draper’s “fighting spirit” after she revealed that he was back in hospital with sepsis this week.

Alex Scott

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Alex Scott glammed up leopard print with her black strapless gown which she paired with matching long gloves.

The sportswoman and television personality accessorised the look with a sparkly clutch and a diamond necklace.

Anna Whitehouse

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Anna Whitehouse (aka Mother Pukka) brought Barbiecore to the NTAs with this hot pink ensemble.

The Lydia Jackson two piece included a shirred crop top with voluminous sleeves and a tulle skirt.

Laura Whitmore

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Laura Whitmore wore a jumpsuit version of designer Filiarmi’s “Dolly” dress to the NTAs on Thursday.

Debuting her new fringe at the awards, the former Love Island presenter wrote on Instagram: “She bangs! (Been watching a lot of the flight attendant series 2!) Presenting best factual ents at @officialntas - can I nominate my bangs! fact: having a fringe is entertaining! (We did it for real!).”

Rose Ayling-Ellis

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Last year’s Stictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis brought the colour to this year’s NTAs with this sheer green number.

Clair Norris

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

EastEnders actor Clair Norris had fun with her NTAs outfit, wearing a baby pink ruffled knee-length dress, white heels and matching pink accessories.

Laura Tobin

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Good Morning Britain’s weather presenter Laura Tobin dazzled in this red sequin gown by Mascara London.

On Instagram Tobin described the dress as one of her “favourites” as she also wore it to the NTAs three years ago.