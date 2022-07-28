Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kate Garraway to miss second week of GMB as Derek Draper remains in hospital

Draper was taken to hospital early last week

Laura Hampson
Thursday 28 July 2022 08:00
Comments
GMB presenters send love to Kate Garraway as Derek Draper is hospitalised

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway will miss a second week of the ITV show as her husband, Derek Draper, remains in hospital.

She first missed the show last Wednesday (20 July) after Draper was taken to hospital after he reportedly took a “turn for the worse”.

Draper was put in a medically induced coma in March 2020 after catching Covid-19. Earlier this year, Garraway said he needed constant medical support or he “would die”.

After missing her first show, a spokesperson for ITV said: “Kate is taking some time off work over the next few days, and is hoping to be back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible.”

Garraway’s co-presenters Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins sent well wishes to Garrway and Draper on Thursday morning’s show last week.

Recommended

During the show Shephard said: “Thank you for those messages, we’ll definitely pass them on. You know how much Kate appreciates all the support that she gets and fingers crossed Derek will be home as soon as possible.”

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway

(James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

Draper spent 13 months in hospital after he first caught Covid, returning home only in April 2021.

Draper’s recovery has been documented in two ITV films, Finding Derek and Caring for Derek.

In Caring for Derek, which aired in July, Garraway said: “People are really kind and say I’m an inspiration but I’m really struggling - and I think it’s important for people to know that, cos I’m sure they’re struggling in their life too in whatever way.

“I think one of the worst things is the terrible loneliness... from having him here but not here. It’s really indescribable. It’s just so hard. I can sort of see him, but he’s absent – and you just feel very much on your own, all the time.”

Recommended

Earlier this month, Garraway said that Draper had spent a brief time in hospital after he took a “bit of a downturn”.

“He’s back in hospital I’m afraid, so a bit of a downturn but fingers crossed,” she said at the time.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in