Kate Garraway to miss second week of GMB as Derek Draper remains in hospital

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway will miss a second week of the ITV show as her husband, Derek Draper, remains in hospital.

She first missed the show last Wednesday (20 July) after Draper was taken to hospital after he reportedly took a “turn for the worse”.

Draper was put in a medically induced coma in March 2020 after catching Covid-19. Earlier this year, Garraway said he needed constant medical support or he “would die”.

After missing her first show, a spokesperson for ITV said: “Kate is taking some time off work over the next few days, and is hoping to be back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible.”

Garraway’s co-presenters Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins sent well wishes to Garrway and Draper on Thursday morning’s show last week.

During the show Shephard said: “Thank you for those messages, we’ll definitely pass them on. You know how much Kate appreciates all the support that she gets and fingers crossed Derek will be home as soon as possible.”

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway (James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

Draper spent 13 months in hospital after he first caught Covid, returning home only in April 2021.

Draper’s recovery has been documented in two ITV films, Finding Derek and Caring for Derek.

In Caring for Derek, which aired in July, Garraway said: “People are really kind and say I’m an inspiration but I’m really struggling - and I think it’s important for people to know that, cos I’m sure they’re struggling in their life too in whatever way.

“I think one of the worst things is the terrible loneliness... from having him here but not here. It’s really indescribable. It’s just so hard. I can sort of see him, but he’s absent – and you just feel very much on your own, all the time.”

Earlier this month, Garraway said that Draper had spent a brief time in hospital after he took a “bit of a downturn”.

“He’s back in hospital I’m afraid, so a bit of a downturn but fingers crossed,” she said at the time.