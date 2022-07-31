Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Derek Draper is “back on the right side”, having recently taken an “unexpected and frightening turn for the worse”, his wife Kate Garraway has said.

Earlier this month, Garraway said that Draper had spent a brief time in hospital after he took a “bit of a downturn”.

“He’s back in hospital I’m afraid, so a bit of a downturn but fingers crossed,” she said at the time.

The former political adviser, 58, fell seriously ill in March 2020 after contracting the virus.

Despite now being Covid- free, he continues to suffer from long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday 31 July, the Good Morning Britain presenter thanked the NHS staff who have been treating her husband in intensive care.

Sharing a photo of her with Draper and their children to Instagram, the 55-year-old wrote: “Thank you so so much for all your messages of support – they really do mean the world to me & the whole family.”

“I have taken some time off GMB, Smooth Radio and Garraway’s Good Stuff in the last three weeks as Derek’s health took an unexpected and frightening turn for the worse that landed him back in intensive care and fighting for his life – again,” she continued.

“Thanks to the amazing NHS teams and his own extraordinary life force and spirit Derek – please god – is back on the right side of it now.”

Garraway won a prize at the National Television Awards for the documentary Finding Derek last year, about her family’s experience during the pandemic.

She and Draper married in 2005 and have two children, Darcey and Billy.

His battle with the virus has won much attention and support, including from prime minister Boris Johnson and the royal family.

In her Instagram post, Garraway said she was “looking forward” to being back on GMB on Monday 1 August at 6am.

She also said she hopes the show will be celebrating the England Lionesses beating Germany in the Euro 2022 final this evening.