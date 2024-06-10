Katie Holmes makes rare comment about raising daughter Suri Cruise

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Katie Holmes has shared a rare comment about raising her 18-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.

The 45-year-old actor spoke candidly about her relationship with her daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, during a recent interview with The Sunday Times. When asked if motherhood changed her sense of style, Holmes said she felt like “in some ways, it has.” She further described how her fashion sense has evolved over the years, as Suri has grown up.

“When my child was really small I was drawn to wearing a lot of dresses. You do go through these different phases of motherhood and they inform what you feel comfortable in and what you don’t,” Holmes said. “So over the years my style has changed here and there.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum went on to note that while she’s saved clothes to pass down to her daughter, she doesn’t necessarily expect Suri to wear them.

“I mean, I’ve saved some things here and there. But she has her own sense of style and her own expressions,” the mother of one explained.

Holmes’ rare comment about motherhood comes days after Suri shared where she’ll be attending college in the fall. A recent TikTok video posted by a fellow high school student, which has since been made private, showed Suri and her classmates at New York City’s LaGuardia High School showing off their college sweaters.

The clip was set to the Hannah Montana song, “I’ll Always Remember You,” as each graduating senior used their hands to reveal their new alma mater. Suri then showed off her red Carnegie Mellon sweatshirt, revealing she’ll be a freshman at the school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, later this year.

Holmes and Cruise welcomed their daughter Suri in April 2006. The actors first met in 2005 and were engaged two months later, before they tied the knot in an Italian ceremony in November 2006. Holmes later filed for divorce from the Eyes Wide Shut star in June 2012 after five years of marriage.

The First Daughter star has previously opened up about keeping her daughter safe because of her childhood in the spotlight. “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” she told Glamour in April 2023. “I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”

However, the Batman Begins star still confessed that she’s asked Suri to be involved in every project she works on. Holmes even enlisted her daughter to sing “Blue Moon” during the opening credits of her 2022 film, Alone Together. Suri also sang in her mother’s 2023 movie, Rare Objects.

“I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her,” she explained. “But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space.”

She continued: “So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart.”