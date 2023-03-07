Keke Palmer praises single parents in emotional video after welcoming baby boy

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keke Palmer has shared an emotional message dedicated to single parents after becoming a first-time mother.

The Nope star, 29, shared the selfie video to Instagram last week days after welcoming a baby boy, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, with boyfriend Darius Jackson. In the clip, Palmer is seen wearing large green glasses and a grey and white striped top as she appeared to get choked up.

“I just came on here to say, if you are a single parent, pull out your cape. Matter of fact, clip off your angel wings. Because I don’t know how it is you did it,” she says in the video.

Palmer explained that she didn’t want her message to seem insensitive, considering there are many reasons why a person becomes a single parent.

“And I really don’t want this to sound pander-y or something like this, because I know there are a million and one reasons why somebody wants to be a single parent or becomes a single parent,” she continued. “Maybe they lost somebody, maybe they don’t want to deal with somebody, maybe it’s a choice. But when it comes to raising a kid, I’ve already learned in these short few days that it takes a village. And sometimes that’s a privilege.”

The Hustlers star concluded her message by applauding the single parents in her life who continually work hard to raise a child on their own.

“I just want anybody out there that’s a single parent that’s been doing this – friends of mine, people that I don’t know, family members of mine – I’m really, in my heart – it brings tears to my eyes. I am just truly, profoundly impressed,” she said.

Palmer then captioned her video: “I ain’t gon’ lie, I’m gettin’ COOKED!”

On Monday 27 February, Palmer announced that she gave birth to baby Leo with a sweet Instagram slideshow showing moments from the first 48 hours of her son’s life. The post also included a close-up image of her baby boy wrapped up in a light grey onesie and white beanie.

“Hey Son!!!!” the former Nickelodeon star captioned the post. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! Welcome to the world baby Leo.”

One video showed Palmer and Jackson smiling and singing in the car to “Someone” by El Debarge as they drove their baby home from the hospital, while another saw baby Leo resting on Palmer’s chest just moments after she gave birth.

Following her message to single parents, many other celebrities echoed Palmer’s video and shared their thoughts on single parenthood. Empire star Taraji P Henson commented, “#singleparenting I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy!!!!!!”

“Man just watching first hand a mother breastfeeding n being an attentive, nurturing, intuitive mom around the clock no matter what is incredible and unbelievable to witness,” said singer Big Sean. “Love to all the mom’s cause it takes so much”.

EGOT winner Viola Davis wrote, “Amen!!! This needs to be on repeat!!”