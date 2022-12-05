Keke Palmer’s pregnancy inspires women with PCOS to share their fertility struggles

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Keke Palmer recently revealed she’s expecting her first child after previously opening up about her experiences with polycystic ovary syndrome. Now, the actor’s pregnancy announcement has inspired women with PCOS not to lose hope amid their own fertility struggles.

On 3 December, the Nope star made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and used her opening monologue to address rumours that she’s pregnant.

“There’s some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant’ and I want to set the record straight,” she began, before ripping open her long gray jacket and declaring: “I am!”

Palmer is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, who she has been dating since May 2021. The news took social media by storm, as people offered their congratulations for the 29-year-old actor and singer. However, fans were quick to point out how Palmer’s pregnancy announcement is even more special, considering her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

PCOS is a condition caused by an imbalance of hormones, which affects the ovaries. PCOS can lead to symptoms such as an irregular menstrual cycle, acne, period pain, excessive hair growth, or weight gain, according to the Mayo Clinic. It is also one of the most common, but treatable, causes of infertility in women.

Now, many women are sharing how Keke Palmer’s pregnancy has given them hope amid their own struggles with PCOS.

“As a woman with PCOS seeing Keke Palmer pregnant and also having PCOS is truly amazing,” one person tweeted, while someone else said: “Knowing that Keke Palmer was able to get pregnant with having PCOS gives me hope in knowing that I can have a baby myself.”

“I’m so happy for Keke Palmer, especially given how vocal she’s been about her struggles with PCOS, so this is a huge blessing,” a third person wrote. “I wish her a happy, healthy pregnancy and safe delivery.”

Another user said Palmer’s pregnancy announcement was “heartwarming to see” given “her struggles with PCOS over the years.”

“Also, it gives me a glimmer of hope,” they said. “I’m glad she announced it the ONLY way I would expect her to do so.”

In 2020, Keke Palmer revealed that PCOS “has been attacking [her] from the inside out” for her entire life and she “had no idea.” The Scream Queens star shared an unfiltered selfie, which showed how the hormonal condition affects her adult acne.

Palmer went on to describe acne as “the least harmful” side effect of PCOS, and explained how doctors were at first unable to diagnose her condition.

“My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself. I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help,” she wrote in the lengthy caption. “I do not have a medical degree but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor and that led them to a proper diagnosis. I’m not saying trust WebMD for everything haha but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves.”

An estimated five to six million women in the United States have PCOS, according to the Endocrine Society. While it is one of the leading causes of infertility, women with PCOS still can get pregnant as long as they make healthy lifestyle changes or, in some cases, seek fertility medications or IVF treatment.