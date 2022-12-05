Keke Palmer revealed she is pregnant with her first child during a dramatic unveiling of her baby bump during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue.

The Hustlers and Nope actress, 29, had taken on hosting duties for the first time on the US comedy sketch show on December 3, using the moment to address "rumours" circulating on the internet that she was expecting.

“There are some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant’ and I want to set the record straight,” she said before ripping open her blazer and displaying her baby bump.

