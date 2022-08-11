Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keke Palmer has jokingly called out plastic surgeons for being unable to offer a “quick fix” for her adult acne.

The Hustlers star, 28, shared her issue with the medical profession in a new video posted to Instagram, where she acknowledged that surgeons can perform procedures such as breast augmentations and liposuction, but seemingly can’t find a solution for adult acne.

“Good morning y’all. I was just thinking about the fact that plastic surgeons are amazing,” Palmer said. “They can give you a boob job, above the muscle, under the muscle, liposuction, tummy tuck, BBL [Brazilian butt lift]. They can even implant muscles, I mean the list goes on.

“But they can not figure out how to clear up somebody’s skin? Are you kidding me? All of these years and all of these inventions, you can’t figure out how to take the beautiful skin from my a** and put it on my face?”

Palmer, who filmed the video makeup-free with glasses on and her hair in a bun, then revealed that she’s “tired” of her predicament, adding that “people are out here struggling with adult acne”.

“And you ain’t figured out that cure?” she asked in mock anger. “I’m done.”

In the caption of the video, Palmer jokingly acknowledged that she “chose violence,” before adding that she also wants a “quick fix” to her acne struggle, as she noted that other plastic surgery procedures offer fast results.

“We want the QUICK FIX as well… My homegirl’s walking out the hospital with a DONK same day. I want INSTANT results too, WHAT’S TEA???” she continued, before suggesting that the “real money” is in clearing up acne. “All these years!! Plastic surgeons, y’all wanna know where the real money at? IN CLEARING UP ACNE.”

Palmer concluded the post alleging that she’s had enough of the “hard work” associated with keeping her skin clear by maintaining a perfect diet and “trying to get an expensive facial every other day”.

“Give us the plastic surgery we’re begging for, and make it possible for Black skin as well… I need the dual love,” she wrote, before jokingly adding: “I’ll put my house on the market to pay, whatever it takes.”

While many of Palmer’s followers were amused by her rant, others revealed that the suggestion resonated with them as well.

“Same sis same! I’m over this emotional rollercoaster,” one person commented, while another said: “Lol we feel you! Appreciate your vulnerability. Praying for your breakthrough.”

“They know how to do it. I feel it in my bones,” someone else jokingly claimed.

Adult acne is commonly referred to as adult-onset acne, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), which notes that adults can get acne “well into their 30s, 40s, and even 50s” and that it is likely caused by factors such as fluctuating hormone levels, stress, family history, medication, undiagnosed medical conditions or hair and skin products.

This is not the first time that Palmer has spoken candidly about her struggles with adult acne, as she previously opened up about the link between her skin condition and her PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome).

“Polycystic ovarian syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea,” the Nope star wrote on Instagram in 2020 alongside a close-up selfie. “My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING. I did Accutane TWICE. People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the ‘right’ things, my blood tests were fine.

“But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me.”