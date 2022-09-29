Pregnant Kelly Osbourne reveals gestational diabetes diagnosis in third trimester

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during the third trimester of her pregnancy.

The 37-year-old singer opened up about some of the symptoms she experienced before her diagnosis, such as unusual fatigue and ankle swelling, during a recent interview with People. Osbourne is currently pregnant with her first child, who she is expecting with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson.

During the conversation, she acknowledged that her medical condition was not her “fault”, even though, at one point, she felt like she had done something “wrong”.

“At first I thought it was something that I had done,” she said. “I only got diagnosed with it well into my third trimester, so it wasn’t like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they’re pregnant. I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), gestational diabetes occurs when a person’s body “can’t make enough insulin,” a hormone that lets blood sugar into one’s cells, during a pregnancy.

While speaking to People, Osbourne went on to note that, since cutting out sugar, she has experienced increased “cravings” for it, which she said is something she “never had” to experience before. She also revealed that “sugar drinks”, such as “fresh pressed juice,” were ultimately “taking [her body] down”.

Osbourne also discussed additional changes she’s experienced as a result of her diet change, with the reality star noting that her friends have asked how she got rid of her “pregnancy acne”.

“My friends that haven’t seen me since I started my third trimester, now that they see me, they’re like: ‘Whoa. What changed? Your skin is perfect,’ and I know that sometimes that has to do with pregnancy, but I had pregnancy acne,” she continued. “I cut the sugar out and it completely went away.”

The model went on to detail a shift in her everyday habits, adding: “I just have more energy. I’m sleeping better. You don’t realise what it’s doing to you until you take it away is all I can say.”

Osbourne also noted that she has used the diagnosis as an “incentive” to follow a healthier lifestyle.

“I wish I had this kind of incentive prior because I’ve never been able to stick to anything a hundred per cent the way that I have been doing this because I’m not doing it for myself,” Osbourned added. “I’m doing it for my baby. But I have learned - I can’t even begin to tell you the changes that it’s made.”

The reality star announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May, when she shared a photo of herself holding an image of an ultrasound. In the caption, she expressed how “over the moon” and “ecstatic” she was to become a mother.

Last month, Osbourne gave her fans a rare glimpse of her pregnancy, when she posted a selfie of her growing baby bump on her Instagram Story.

She also shared more information about her pregnancy journey in a second post, featuring a picture of her socks. In the caption, she wrote: “Nothing feels more like being pregnant then [sic] having to leave the pool party and go put compression socks on because you suddenly have ankles bigger than tree trunks.”