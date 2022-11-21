Kelsey Grammer reveals ‘regrets’ he’s had as a father

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelsey Grammer has spoken candidly about his past parenting regrets when it comes to being a father of seven.

In a recent interview with People, the Frasier star opened up about his “hot and cold” relationship with his eldest daughter, Spencer Grammer. The Emmy award-winning actor split from Spencer’s mother, actress Doreen Alderman, when she was a toddler. Now, Grammer has revealed he is “thankful” the two have been able to mend their relationship.

“I certainly regret I let her down a couple of times,” the 67-year-old father said. “Obviously she was a child of divorce. It was hard on us.”

Grammer and his first wife, Doreen Alderman, were married in 1982. The former couple welcomed their daughter Spencer in October 1983, but divorced in 1990. Grammer explained how he spent 20-hour work days on the NBC sitcom Cheers, where he played the iconic role of Dr Frasier Crane. He noted how the long hours “took him away” from his family at the time.

“I feel sorry about it, but I’m also thankful that we had a chance to make amends,” he said.

Now, the two have been able to heal their relationship thanks to their new Lifetime movie, 12 Days of Christmas Eve. The real-life father and daughter are co-stars in the holiday film, which follows a successful businessman who’s put work over his family. When Grammer pitched the film, he initially wanted to cast Spencer in the role of his on-screen daughter.

“It seemed like the right idea to me,” he said, before noting that he hadn’t actually asked his daughter if she was interested in the part. “I said, we’ll have to make sure she wants to, because you never know.

“We blow hot and cold like all fathers and daughters do.”

Spencer Grammer – best known for her roles as the voice of Summer Smith in Rick and Morty and Casey Cartwright in the ABC Family series Greek – revealed that working with her father has proven to be a healing experience for them both.

“This father and daughter get to repair their relationship at some point,” she told the outlet, adding, “For that month that we shot, it was incredibly fun and wonderful to spend time with my dad.

“I think it was really healing for us.”

Meanwhile, the Broadway actor shared his praise for his 39-year-old daughter, saying, “She’s a very talented woman and I’m very proud of her.”

In addition to Spencer, Kelsey Grammer is also a father to daughter Greer, 30, with ex Barrie Buckner. He shares daughter Mason, 21, and son Jude, 18, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Meyer. The actor most recently welcomed daughter Faith, 10, and sons Kelsey, eight, and Auden, six, with wife Kayte Walsh.

Earlier this month, the Tony award-winner revealed his relationship with his seven children has never been better, and explained that his children are now a “big part” of this chapter in his life.

“I work on a lot of things. I like the idea of being sort of a magnet. Try this, try that. Some of them don’t work out, some of them don’t,” he said. “Kids are a big part of it now.”

Grammer added that his fatherhood journey has “never been better,” saying: “It’s the greatest experience in the world, the joy every day of being with my kids.”

12 Days of Christmas Eve premieres Saturday, 26 November at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.