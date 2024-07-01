Kerry Washington reveals why she keeps her children out of the spotlight

Support truly

Kerry Washington has revealed why she and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, keep their children out of the spotlight.

The 47-year-old actor spoke candidly about keeping her personal life private during a recent interview with People at the American Black Film Festival in Miami, Florida. Washington and Asomugha share two children: Isabelle, 10, and Caleb, seven. The Scandal star is also the stepmother to Asomugha’s 18-year-old daughter, Anaiya, who he welcomed during a previous relationship.

Speaking to People, Washington acknowledged that when she and the former NFL player started dating, they both decided to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

“I think just from the very beginning, Nnamdi and I have been really protective of our partnership and our relationship, because we wanted it to belong to us, and we found that we were able to define and create a relationship for ourselves and with each other outside of the public eye,” she said.

Washington then expressed why she’s protective of her children, and wants them to go through different experiences privately as well.

“And I think in many ways, we just want to give our kids that same opportunity to define a life for themselves and to enter the public space in their own way,” she explained.

After noting that she and her husband are “definitely not as protective as” they used to be, the actor expressed that their children still have their freedom and quipped that “they’re not locked in a dungeon.”

Washington also explained that while her children have seen aspects of their parents’ public careers, she still wants them to enjoy their childhood.

open image in gallery Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha have been married since June 2013 ( Getty Images )

“They do, you know, come to set, we go places, we do things. We do feel like we want to give them agency to engage in a public life in the way they want to, because this is what we do,” she added. “We’ve chosen to be athletes and artists, and that’s our choice. But we want to let them be kids.”

The Little Fires Everywhere star has previously spoken out about protecting her children’s privacy. During an interview with InStyle in July 2022, she said that she’s “really, really vigilant” about keeping her children out of the spotlight.

“These are their lives. But it’s not about pulling a Rapunzel and hiding them away in a castle from the world - we don’t want to do that,” she explained. “I think any parent would want to keep kids from a situation that causes them to feel scared. I don’t want them to be exploited, particularly in this social media world.”

Speaking to Essence in 2020, she noted that while she doesn’t usually open up about her children publicly, she “always has to make the choices that feel right for” them. She also confessed that she can’t be the one to determine how her children feel about having a famous mother.

“It’s hard for me to speak to what the impact of my choices are, because, again, I feel like I don’t know,” Washington added. “One day if my kids so choose to be interviewed, they would be better to answer that question than I would because their journey is theirs, you know?”

The Django Unchained star previously acknowledged how private she is about her relationship with her husband, who she’s been married to for more than 11 years. When asked by Entertainment Tonight what she and Asomugha had planned for their anniversary in March 2023, she said their anniversary plans were just as “secretive” as their nuptials were.

“I do have an incredible husband,” she said. “Do you remember how secret my wedding was? How private and secretive it was. That’s how the anniversary is going to be too.”