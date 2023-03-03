Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kerry Washington has offered rare insight into her relationship with her husband of almost 10 years, Nnamdi Asomugha, while reflecting on their “secret” wedding.

The 46-year-old actor spoke about her upcoming wedding anniversary during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, while at the premiere of her new show, Unprisoned. When asked what she and her spouse planned to do for the occasion, she said their anniversary plans will be just as “secretive” as their nuptials were.

“I do have an incredible husband,” she said. “Do you remember how secret my wedding was? How private and secretive it was. That’s how the anniversary is going to be too.”

Washington and Asomugha officially tied the knot in 2013 and have continued to keep their marriage away from the spotlight. They share an eight-year-old daughter, Isabelle, and six-year-old son, Caleb, together. Asomugha also has a 17-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Earlier this month, the Scandal star shared rare details about her family during her cover story interview with Marie Claire, where she described how strong her relationship is with her husband and praised him for supporting her.

“I’m in my immediate truth with [him],” she said. “Those mirrors are important because they help me get back to myself.”

While speaking about the couple’s children, Washington expressed how much she wants to be by their side as they face new challenges throughout their life.

“Part of their journey is to know not everybody’s going to hold your hand all the time,” she said. “I try to show up as the person they need to help them be the best versions of themselves.”

Washington has spoken previously about protecting her children’s privacy. In July 2022, while speaking to InStyle, the actress said that she’s “really, really vigilant” about keeping her children out of the spotlight.

“These are their lives. But it’s not about pulling a Rapunzel and hiding them away in a castle from the world - we don’t want to do that,” she said. “I think any parent would want to keep kids from a situation that causes them to feel scared. I don’t want them to be exploited, particularly in this social-media world.”

Elsewhere in her interview with ET, Washington poked fun at her long-term marriage and revealed her peers have confided in her about their own relationships.

“It’s funny because people used to come to me to fix things with my white hat,” she said, referring to her Scandal character Olivia Pope. “And now people come to me for relationship advice.”