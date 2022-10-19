Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron star as rivals in Netflix’s new fantasy drama

Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron star in the freshly released Netflix fantasy drama, The School For Good And Evil.

This trailer gives a glimpse of the pair in action in the film, which was dropped on the streaming service on Wednesday, 19 October.

The movie tells the tale of best friends Sophie and Agatha, who find themselves on opposing sides of battle when they're swept away into an enchanted school for heroes and villains.

Based on a hit novel series by Soman Chainani, the film also features actors Laurence Fishburne and Sofia Wylie.

