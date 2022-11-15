Kerry Washington reveals why she stored her breast milk in White House refrigerator

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kerry Washington has revealed why she once had to store her breast milk in the White House refrigerator.

The 45-year-old actor shared the admission while opening up about attending former President Barack Obama’s last party while in office during Tuesday’s episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show. After Washington and Jennifer Hudson noted that they were both at the party and didn’t remember when they left, the Scandal star acknowledged how grateful she was that she brought her breast pump to the event.

“I was nursing at the time and I remember I brought my pump with me, just in case,” she explained. “And thank God, because at 2am, I was like: ‘Can somebody show me a little closet where I can go and pump?’ Because I’m not ready to leave this party.”

Washington went on to detail how she was “pumping in the closet” before she “put the milk in the fridge at the White House”.

Hudson proceeded to make a joke about the breast milk, responding: “You put it in the fridge at the White House? That baby got some special milk.”

The School for Good and Evil star agreed with the sentiment, joking that her baby got some “blessed milk”.

The pair went on to praise the party and noted that they had to stay until it ended, since it was Obama’s “last hurrah” as president.

“That was timeless, we will never forget that, right?” Hudson said, prompting Washington to respond: “Never.”

While she was still breastfeeding at the time of Obama’s star-studded event, Washington’s children have since grown up, as she shares eight-year-old daughter, Isabelle, and six-year-old son, Caleb, with husband Nnamdi Asomugha. She is also a step-parent to Asomugha’s daughter from one of his previous relationships.

Despite sharing the memory about motherhood with Hudson, Washington has opted to keep her family life private over the years. During an interview with Essence in 2020, she noted that, while she doesn’t usually open up about her children publicly, she “always has to make the choices that feel right for” them.

She also confessed that she can’t be the one to determine how her children feel about and are affected by having a famous mother.

“It’s hard for me to speak to what the impact of my choices are, because, again, I feel like I don’t know,” the Little Fires Everywhere star added. “One day if my kids so choose to be interviewed, they would be better to answer that question than I would because their journey is theirs, you know?”