The sex of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child has reportedly been revealed.

On Thursday (14 July), it was reported that Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, are expecting their second child together via a surrogate. The estranged former couple are already parents to four-year-old daughter True.

Late Thursday night, E! News reported that Kardashian and Thompson are now expecting a baby boy, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The Independent has reached out to Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

Confirming that “True will have a sibling who was conceived in November”, a representative for the Good American jeans’ founder told People: “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

The statement continued: “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

According to reports by US media, the birth of the baby is “imminent”.

This timeline suggests that the decision to conceive the baby would have been made before it was revealed in December 2021 that Thompson had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was still dating Kardashian.

A source told People that Kardashian and Thompson’s baby news did not mean they were back together, adding that they have “not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters”. The source added that the new baby was conceived before Kardashian found out that Thompson was having a child with Nichols.

Thompson admitted to spending the night with Nichols in Houston on his 30th birthday on 13 March 2021, the day after Kardashian threw an extravagant birthday party for him in California.

In January this year, Thompson issued a public statement saying he takes “full responsibility” for fathering a child with Nichols, apologising to Kardashian for the “heartache and humiliation I have caused you”.

Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016 but their on-again, off-again relationship has been marred by cheating controversies surrounding the Chicago Bulls NBA player.

