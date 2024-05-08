Last week, King Charles announced his return to work, just three months after the revelation that he had cancer. Buckingham Palace said that the King’s doctors were “pleased” with his progress. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales told well-wishers that Kate is also “doing well” after her cancer diagnosis and Princess Beatrice revealed that Sarah Ferguson has been given the “all clear” from cancer in a rare TV interview discussing her mother’s health.

The truth is, cancer has never been so survivable. The facts speak for themselves. In the 1970s, only one in four people in the UK survived their cancer for a decade or more. Today, at least half of cancer patients will do the same. And the latest figures, from 2020, showed that more than 75 per cent of people with cancer survived at least one year after diagnosis. And thanks to astonishing scientific breakthroughs, things will only get better. As one in two of us will face a cancer diagnosis in our lifetime, this is very good news. Professor Kristian Helin, chief executive of The Institute of Cancer Research London (ICR), says.

“We are living in an era of incredible scientific and technological innovation. We can now see the disease in unprecedented detail, uncovering how it changes and evolves and discovering potential new routes to treatment.