Kylie Jenner opens up about her postpartum experiences as a young mom

Kylie Jenner has opened up about experiencing postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster, now six, and two-year-old son Aire Webster.

Appearing on the cover of British Vogue’s September issue, the 27-year-old reflected on discovering she was pregnant at 19. Jenner explained that she’d always acted beyond her years, so much so that her family would always tell her: “You aren’t that young.”

“I think maybe I carried myself [a certain way] or I’d already been working for 10 years,” Jenner told the outlet.

While she may have seemed older than her age, Jenner admitted that looking back she was actually quite young when she became pregnant for the first time. “It was wild... It didn’t hit me [straight away]. But it was a huge life change,” she confessed.

In February 2018, the Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed her first child, Stormi, with her then-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, when she was 20 years old. Four years later, Jenner gave birth to their second child, Aire.

At 20, the beauty mogul’s postpartum lasted for one year as she lost a connection to herself, both mentally and physically. After Aire was born, she shared that her postpartum became more emotional.

“I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year,” she recalled of her first experience. “Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard. I didn’t know how to dress.”

“It hit me differently both times. Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically],” Jenner continued. “On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying: ‘I can’t figure out his name.’”

The fashion enthusiast – who’s recently sat front row at several runway shows – famously took nearly one year to formally announce the name of her son. During the interview, Jenner recalled how ideas for her son’s name had bounced in her head for months as speculation circulated from fans. At one point, Jenner had settled on the name Knight, but it didn’t stick.

“When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me,” Jenner confessed.

“My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time and my daughter, still to this day, is like: ‘Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?’” she recalled. “And I’m like: ‘No.’ And she’s like: ‘That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.’”

Looking back on the emotional turmoil of being unable to settle on a name after giving birth, the Sprinter creator offered very important advice to her friends – pick a name beforehand.

“My advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can’t make decisions. You can’t,” Jenner said.