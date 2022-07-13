Lauren Goodger has shared lyrics from Celine Dion’s emotional ballad, “A Mother’s Prayer”, as she grieves the death of her newborn daughter, Lorena.

On Sunday (10 July) the former The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) star announced the sad news on Instagram that her daughter Lorena had died two days after being born.

Goodger said Lorena was born a “beautiful healthy baby”. She did not disclose the cause of her daughter’s death.

On Tuesday (12 July) Goodger shared the lyrics of Dion’s 2004 single to her Instagram story.

As the heartfelt song played in the background, the lyrics “lead her to a place, guide her with your grace to a place where she’ll be safe” flashed up against a black background.

Goodger shared the sad news on Instagram on Sunday (Lauren Goodger/Instagram)

She captioned the post with a single broken heart emoji.

Goodger previously disclosed that Lorena was born with “no pregnancy or labour complications”.

“Words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me,” Goodger wrote in her original post, sharing a photograph of Lorena’s hand in hers.

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar...”

Goodger said she and her partner, Charles Drury, are now home from the hospital. The couple also have a daughter named Larose, who turns one later this month.

“I am broken. I am back home from hospital me and Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet...” she wrote.

Goodger continued: “Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive.”

Messages of condolences to the couple have poured in from friends and fans.

Fellow TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong commented: “Oh darling heartbroken for you sending you strength and love and hope your get the respect and privacy you need to grieve.”

Georgia Kousoulou wrote: “I’m so so sorry Lauren , sending you so much love [and] strength right now.”

“Lauren I am devestated for you sending so much love right now,” Gemma Collins said.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands on 0808 164 3332 or email helpline@sands.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and until 9.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

You can also find bereavement support at The Lullaby Trust by calling 0808 802 6868 or emailing support@lullabytrust.org.uk.