Lea Michele’s two-year-old son hospitalised for ‘scary health issue’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lea Michele has shared that her two-year-old son has been hospitalised for a “scary health issue”.

On 22 March, the Broadway actor revealed on Instagram that she will be missing Wednesday night’s performance of Funny Girl due to her son Ever’s recent health scare. The 36-year-old singer apologised to her fans for missing the show, but asked them to send her family “love and strength”.

“I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBWay today. We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for,” she wrote on her Instagram story, which featured an image of Michele holding her toddler’s hand while he cuddled his stuffed animal.

“I’m so sorry,” she added. “Please send us some love and strength.”

The official Instagram account for Funny Girl also confirmed that Michele would be absent from both the matinee and evening performances on Wednesday. Her understudy, Julie Benko, would take over as her replacement.

Michele shares two-year-old son Ever Leo Reich with husband Zandy Reich. The Glee alum and the businessman first began dating in 2017, before getting engaged in April 2018. The two were married during a northern California ceremony in March 2019 and welcomed their son in August 2020.

Lea Michele shares her son was hospitalised with a ‘scary health issue’ (Instagram / Lea Michele)

The Spring Awakening star made her return to Broadway last September when she took over the role of Fanny Brice from Booksmart actor Beanie Feldstein. The role was originated by legendary musician Barbra Streisand in 1964, who went on to play the same character in the 1968 film adaptation.

Michele’s debut performance as Fanny Brice at New York’s August Wilson Theatre marked her first Broadway performance in 13 years. Michele received a total of six standing ovations during the September show.

The Scream Queens star most recently shared a picture with her son of their “family getaway” on 23 February. The sweet Instagram post featured the mother-and-son duo walking on a wooden bridge, with her toddler wearing a long-sleeve blue rash guard and matching blue swim trunks.

Last August, Michele celebrated Ever turning two years old with a carousel of photos from her son’s second birthday party. “Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet Ever,” she captioned the post. “Mommy and Daddy love you more than you will ever know.”

Earlier this year, Michele revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that one of the only two things she keeps in her safe includes a lock of her son Ever’s hair. “The only thing I have in my safe is a letter from Barbra Streisand and my son’s, the first hair we cut from his haircut,” she told host Fallon back in January. “So it’s my son’s hair and a letter from Barbra Streisand, and that’s where it’s gonna stay.”

The Independent has contacted Michele for comment.