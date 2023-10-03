Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Linda Evangelista has described her relationship with ex-husband Gerald Marie as a “MeToo marriage”, in the first episode of Kirsty Young’s new podcast.

On Young Again, the BBC broadcaster interviews a number of famous figures about what they would tell their younger selves if given the opportunity.

Evangelista reflected on her 40-year career as one of the first international supermodels, her upbringing, and her regret at not speaking about her abusive marriage sooner.

The 58-year-old was married to Marie, the former head of the European division of Elite Models, from 1987 until 1993.

“Did I have #MeToo moments? Absolutely. I was in a #MeToo marriage. Absolutely,” she told Young.

“I kept quiet for many many years. And The Guardian did a story on all the models. Only when speaking to the journalist did I find this out. And to think that I was married to him when all this was happening, is crazy.

“And there’s a side of me that thinks that if I would have spoken up and said something about what was happening to me, that maybe they would have come forward at that time. And the statute of limitations wouldn’t have run out.”

In 2020, seven women accused Marie of rape and sexual misconduct, which he denied. The investigation was closed without charges last month.

In a recent Apple TV+ documentary, The Super Models, Evangelista described the marriage as “an abusive relationship” and claimed Marie knew not to touch her face because that was “the money-maker”.

In a statement, the 73-year-old denied the abuse allegations, and said he “has never committed the slightest act of violence”.

The Super Models profiled modelling stars Naomi Campbell, Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford, exploring their careers as the most sought-after models in the fashion industry during the late Eighties and Nineties.

Campbell, Evangelista, Turlington and Crawford, now in their fifties and with children of their own, offer a snapshot into their early careers. Each episode – “The Look,” “The Fame,” “The Power” and “The Legacy” – features archival footage from their heyday and intimate interviews with each model.

The first three episodes of Young Again, the new podcast from Young, are available now on BBC Sounds. Future episodes will be broadcast weekly on BBC Radio 4 at 11am from 3 October.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org