Linda Evangelista has made a rare comment about co-parenting with her son Augustin’s stepmother, Salma Hayek.

The 58-year-old model spoke candidly about her relationship with her ex, François-Henri Pinault, and his wife, Hayek, during a recent interview with Vogue while appearing on the cover of the magazine’s September issue. She revealed that, during the holidays, her 16-year-old son is usually with his father and stepmother, who share a 15-year-old daughter, Valentina.

However, according to Evangelista, there was one holiday celebration where she hadn’t felt well, so Hayek stepped in to take care of her.

“I was sick at Thanksgiving,” she explained. “And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner. She asked what I wanted - it was a very eclectic wish list.”

She continued: “I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end.”

She went on to praise Hayek for quickly coming to her aid immediately after she’d said that she was sick.

“She made a feast - a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn’t feeling well. And she said: ‘Oh yes you are: I am coming.’ And poof, she was here,’” the model added.

In 2011, Evangelista filed court papers to seek child support from Pinault, with the document revealing that he was the father of her son. While the pair had dated for three to four months in 2006, Pinault said that he’d only spent about seven days total with the model. They settled the child support case in 2012.

It appears that Evangelista’s son and Hayek have gotten close over the years. In 2021, Hayek took to Instagram to share a rare snap of her and Augustin on a boat during what appeared to be a family vacation.

Augustin also made his red carpet debut in April, alongside Hayek and Valentina, as they attended the Time 100 Gala together.

Elsewhere in her interview with Vogue, Evangelista opened up about raising her son while in the spotlight. She recalled how, during the early days of her career, Madison Square Garden would call and offer her courtside seats to Knicks games, which she’d go to with her son.

However, according to Evangelista, now that those calls have “stopped,” she and her son buy the tickets themselves.

“Out of sight, out of mind. Now we buy our tickets and we sit with the fans in nosebleed - we’re fine with that. I wanted to have a very normal upbringing for my child,” she said.

Evangelista also said that her son has questioned the benefits of fame, as he’s asked: “Do you think if they recognised you we would have to be standing in this line?” However, she said that she doesn’t hesitate to counter the question, before explaining that she doesn’t want her child to grow up being “entitled”.

“What’s wrong with standing in this line? I stand in lines,” she said. “We went to Chanel a couple of weeks ago to get a present and we waited half an hour to get in. He said: ‘Isn’t there someone you could call?’ I do not want an entitled child.”